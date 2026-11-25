Prosecutors indicted a Samsung Display supplier and seven current and former staff over alleged attempts to steal core LCD data and misuse Samsung SDS source code for Chinese projects.

A key Korean supplier to Samsung Display allegedly attempted to steal the display maker’s technology, deemed critical to Korea’s national security and economy, for use in a business project with a Chinese display manufacturer. The supplier also faces allegations of illegally using Samsung SDS’s proprietary source code and handing it over to a Chinese company to pursue a separate business opportunity.

Current and former executives and employees of the factory automation solutions provider allegedly conspired to steal the technology for use in projects to relocate and modify production equipment and build factory automation systems for a Chinese display manufacturer, according to an indictment obtained from the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office by People Power Party Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek’s office on Wednesday.

Samsung Display had been initially preparing to sell its liquid crystal display (LCD) production facilities in Asan, South Chungcheong, for use at another facility. The supplier was tasked with conducting on-site inspections to check the network configuration and operational status of the equipment slated for sale.

During the inspections, however, the supplier’s executives and employees allegedly divided responsibilities and made three attempts to steal the technology between September and December 2020.

A managing director at the supplier allegedly devised a plan to retrieve, back up and share log files stored in the production equipment and was responsible for reviewing progress reports and granting approval. An on-site supervisor saved and concealed the data and instructed technical staff in charge of equipment inspections to carry out related tasks.

Technical staff then split up the tasks of compressing and concealing log files on computers connected to the production equipment during the on-site inspections. The aim was to ensure that the files survived a so-called neutralization process, in which trade secrets and critical technical data are erased before production equipment is sold to an outside party.

The files contained key manufacturing process parameters for eighth-generation LCD panels, classified as national core technology, as well as equipment operation data classified as trade secrets. The attempted theft was thwarted after a Samsung Display engineer discovered the concealed files.

Samsung Display's booth at K-Display exhibition held at Coex in southern Seoul on July 22 NEWS1

Former executives of the supplier also allegedly made unauthorized use of Samsung SDS’s trade secrets between June 2019 and March this year to pursue business projects with overseas companies, including those in China, according to the indictment.

The supplier transferred the economic rights to its factory automation software and other related rights to Samsung SDS for 7.4 billion won ($5.5 million) in November 2011 and continued to use the software under a resale agreement.

Around September 2018, however, a Chinese display manufacturer approached the supplier with a proposal for a software localization project that would involve providing the core source code to enable the Chinese company to develop and operate its own software in-house.

Although the supplier lost its authorization to use the source code after its contract with Samsung SDS was terminated in late May 2019, the former executives allegedly continued to use it without permission to develop products for the Chinese manufacturer and eventually handed over the source code itself.

“They infringed on economic rights under copyright law by copying and disclosing source code classified as trade secrets for illicit gain, despite knowing that the source code would be used overseas,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Prosecutors indicted seven current and former executives and employees of the supplier without detention on Nov. 11, along with the company itself, on charges including violations of the Act on Prevention of Divulgence and Protection of Industrial Technology, the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act and the Copyright Act.





BY NOH YU-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]