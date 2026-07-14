Samsung dismisses ADR offering report as 'groundless'

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Google touts full-stack AI as it deepens partnerships with Korean businesses
The Big Tech giant says the country is a key front in the enterprise AI race as it teams up with Samsung Electronics and CJ Olive Young.
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Hollowed-out Homeplus
Shelves at a branch of the hypermarket retailer Homeplus sit nearly empty after the company decided to temporarily halt operations due to a lack of funds.
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Samsung explores potential US ADR listing, Bloomberg News reports
Samsung Electronics is holding early talks on a possible American depositary receipts offering, though no decision has been made and the plan may not proceed.
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Domino's launches Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza
Domino's Mujinjang Shrimp Steak Pizza was developed in cooperation with fashion company Musinsa.