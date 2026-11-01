Samsung chief visits global R&D hub for AI chip enhancement in Japan

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SK hynix's AI hackathon halted due to technical glitch
Participants repeatedly lost access to the competition’s system, forcing the company to reschedule the second preliminary round for a later date.
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Record profits fail to shield Samsung, SK hynix stocks as AI spending fears rattle markets
Shares of Google and Intel nose-dived on U.S. markets, highlighting investor concerns that Big Tech’s AI spending spree may not deliver sufficient returns.
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Hanwha Philly Shipyard wins first U.S. naval vessel construction deal
The shipyard will build a Landing Ship Medium under a contract worth some $269 million as part of the Navy’s expansion program.
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HD Hyundai Robotics joins up with Palantir for physical AI
The Korean robotics firm will work with the U.S. AI firm to develop solutions for industrial workplaces.