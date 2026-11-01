Samsung chief visits global R&D hub for AI chip enhancement in Japan

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center, speaks with executives at its Advanced Package Lab (APL) in Yokohama, Japan. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Lee Jae-yong visited the Advanced Package Lab in Yokohama, which only recently opened in September.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the company's Advanced Package Lab (APL) in Japan, which is designed to serve as a global research and development (R&D) hub for technologies that enhance the performance of AI chips, the company said Sunday.

Samsung Electronics said it held an opening ceremony for the Yokohama-based APL in September.

The facility focuses on developing and validating key technologies, including materials and processes, required for advanced semiconductor packaging by leveraging Japan's strengths in materials, components and equipment, the company said in a press release.

During a meeting with APL researchers, Lee discussed progress in developing key materials and process technologies for advanced packaging, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation with Japanese companies in the materials, components and equipment sectors, it said.

He stressed the importance of securing advanced packaging technologies, which are essential to maintaining competitiveness in the semiconductor industry in the age of AI, the company said.

Samsung established the APL in 2023 and spent the following two years preparing the facility and conducting initial R&D activities ahead of its official opening in September, a company spokesperson said.

The company plans to invest 350 billion won ($262 million) in the R&D facility over five years through 2028.





Yonhap