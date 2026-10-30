Samsung chief set to visit Japan ahead of company's 57th anniversary

Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is reportedly set to travel to Japan a day before the company's 57th anniversary of Samsung Electronics' founding, with the company not scheduled to mark the occasion with a ceremony.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is reportedly set to travel to Japan on Saturday, a day before the company’s 57th founding anniversary.

Lee is scheduled to depart for Tokyo on Saturday morning, according to industry sources on Friday.

Samsung Electronics will mark its founding anniversary on Sunday. Instead of holding a ceremony, the company will only issue commemorative messages from its CEOs.

Similarly, Lee did not hold any special event to mark the fourth anniversary of his appointment as chair on Tuesday.

He visited Japan earlier this month, when he met with five Samsung Electronics senior executives in Tokyo on Oct. 13.

The five were Chung Hyun-ho, an adviser to Lee; Park Hark-kyu, the president and head of the business support office; Jun Young-hyun, the head of the Device Solutions (DS) division; Roh Tae-moon, the head of the Device eXperience division; and Kim Yong-kwan, the head of business strategy for the DS division.

Japan plays a key role in Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor business. The company has maintained ties with major Japanese semiconductor materials, components and equipment suppliers since the late Samsung Chair Lee Kun-hee’s tenure.

Japan is also home to key Samsung partners, including semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron and semiconductor packaging substrate manufacturer Ibiden.

Samsung Electronics also opened its Advanced Package Lab, a research and development center for advanced semiconductor packaging, in Yokohama, Japan, last month. The company plans to jointly develop next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies with Japanese materials, components and equipment suppliers at the facility.

Jun attended the center’s opening ceremony alongside representatives from major Japanese partners.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]