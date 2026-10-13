Samsung chairman to receive $1.94 billion in shares from mother

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong will receive 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) in Samsung shares from his mother, Hong Ra-hee, raising his stake to 1.75 percent.

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이재용 삼성전자 회장과 홍라희 전 리움미술관장이 2024년 서울 종로구 서울대어린이병원에서 열린 '이건희 소아암·희귀질환 극복사업, 함께 희망을 열다, 미래를 열다' 행사에 참석하고 있다. 사진 서울대학교병원
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hong Ra-hee, former director of the Leeum Museum of Art and Lee's mother, attend an event at Seoul National University Children's Hospital in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 2024.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is set to receive 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) worth of the company's shares from his mother, the tech giant said Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing that Hong Ra-hee will donate about 11.16 million shares in the company, worth 2.6 trillion won, on Nov. 12.

Following the donation, Lee's total stake in the company will rise to 1.75 percent from the current 1.58 percent.

The planned donation comes about a month after Hong sold a 0.11 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, worth 1.9 trillion won, to Lee as part of a financial plan to repay loans taken out to pay inheritance taxes following the death of her husband, former Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, in 2020.


Yonhap

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