Samsung chairman to receive $1.94 billion in shares from mother

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hong Ra-hee, former director of the Leeum Museum of Art and Lee's mother, attend an event at Seoul National University Children's Hospital in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 2024. SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong will receive 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) in Samsung shares from his mother, Hong Ra-hee, raising his stake to 1.75 percent.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is set to receive 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) worth of the company's shares from his mother, the tech giant said Tuesday.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing that Hong Ra-hee will donate about 11.16 million shares in the company, worth 2.6 trillion won, on Nov. 12.

Following the donation, Lee's total stake in the company will rise to 1.75 percent from the current 1.58 percent.

The planned donation comes about a month after Hong sold a 0.11 percent stake in Samsung Electronics, worth 1.9 trillion won, to Lee as part of a financial plan to repay loans taken out to pay inheritance taxes following the death of her husband, former Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, in 2020.





Yonhap





