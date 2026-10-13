Samsung chairman to receive $1.94 billion in shares from mother

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Can Korea tax Big Tech? Google, Netflix, Meta's legal victories suggest not.
Supreme Court and lower-court rulings expose the limits of Korea's tax rules for global online businesses.
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Samsung, AMD showcase CXL memory sharing for AI servers at OCP Summit
Samsung Electronics and AMD demonstrated CXL technology that lets AI servers share pooled memory, improving capacity and performance for AI inference workloads at the OCP Global Summit.
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Supreme Court rules for Google Korea in tax case over 154 billion won
The ruling rejected the authorities’ claim that payments made to the Singapore-based headquarters were taxable royalties.
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Samsung's $80.3B quarterly profit set to beat Nvidia and Alphabet's record highs
The chipmaker’s revenue is projected to jump over 126 percent on year despite a strengthening won and bonus provisions.