Samsung cash pile tops 200 trillion won as chip boom fuels record spending

A red traffic light flashes outside the Samsung Electronics’ headquarters in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 26. NEWS1

The semiconductor surge gives Samsung more room for shareholder returns, AI-driven investment and expanded chip production.

Samsung Electronics became the first Korean company to cross the 200 trillion won ($146.65 billion) cash-holdings mark at the end of the third quarter, industry data showed Sunday.

As the semiconductor boom pushed Samsung Electronics’ cash holdings to 214.8 trillion won, the company now has enough cash to return up to 110 trillion won to shareholders this year. It is also expected to spend more than 130 trillion won on capital expenditure and research and development.

The cash total included cash, cash equivalents and short-term financial products. It rose by 24.8 trillion won from 190 trillion won in the previous quarter.

The figure has nearly doubled from 108.5 trillion won in the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash after borrowings reached 197.6 trillion won, just short of 200 trillion won. Total assets climbed by 32.36 trillion won from 759.48 trillion won in the previous quarter to 791.84 trillion won. The figure is now nearing 800 trillion won.

The larger cash pile is expected to fund shareholder returns and investment in future growth. Samsung Electronics paid 30 trillion won in cash dividends in the third quarter. The payment brought its total cash dividends for 2026 to 35 trillion won.

The company plans to return 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won to shareholders this year. That leaves 55 trillion won to 75 trillion won still available for distribution.

Industry observers say the chip giant could distribute the full 75 trillion won available at the top of the remaining range based on its cash flow. That would lift total shareholder returns to the upper end of the target at 110 trillion won.

Workers walk by Samsung Electronics' headquarters on Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 29. YONHAP

Much of the additional amount is expected to go toward share buybacks and cancellations alongside cash dividends. Samsung also plans to consider buying more preferred shares after their discount to common shares widened recently.

Investment in future growth is also set to reach a record.

The company plans to spend 84.4 trillion won on capital expenditure this year, about 60 percent more than the 52.7 trillion won spent in 2025. The total is also about 57 percent higher than the previous record of 53.6 trillion won set in 2024.

The semiconductor division will spend 76.8 trillion won to fund new memory chip plants and strengthen the company’s foundry operations in Taylor, Texas.

Research and development spending is also setting a new record.

Samsung Electronics engineers walk in a chip production line at the company's campus in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics spent 11.3 trillion won on R&D in the first quarter, 16 trillion won in the second quarter and 14.4 trillion won in the third quarter of this year. The cumulative total reached 41.7 trillion won.

The figure has already surpassed the previous full-year record of 37.7 trillion won set in 2025. Annual R&D spending is expected to exceed 50 trillion won.

Combined capital expenditure and R&D spending are therefore expected to surpass 130 trillion won this year.

The company expects strong market conditions to continue in 2027 as AI investment expands and semiconductor supply remains constrained.

The company plans to finalize its next shareholder return policy at a board meeting in late January 2027. The meeting will also determine the final size of the remaining 2026 payouts and how they will be distributed.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]