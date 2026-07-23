Samsung Biologics Q2 net rises on full-capacity operations, weak won

Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 29.1 percent from a year earlier, driven by full-capacity operations and a weak won.

For the three-month period that ended in June, net profit increased to 430.7 billion won ($291.6 million) from 333.6 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a press release.

"Full-scale operations at the company's four plants in Songdo, a ramp-up in production at its fifth plant and favorable exchange rates boosted quarterly earnings," it said.

Operating profit rose 22.9 percent to 586.4 billion won in the second quarter from 477.2 billion won a year earlier. Sales increased 30.2 percent to 1.3 trillion won from 1 trillion won.

For the first six months of the year, net profit jumped 35.3 percent to 899.9 billion won from 664.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 28.6 percent to 1.2 trillion won from 907.4 billion won during the same period. Sales increased 28 percent to 2.6 trillion won from 2.01 trillion won.

The company said it will continue to expand its contract development and manufacturing business, with cumulative contract orders for this year reaching 570.4 billion won.

Helped by operations at its fifth plant, the acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility and the weak won, the company expects annual sales to reach the upper end of its 2026 guidance of 5.32 trillion won. It posted sales of 4.56 trillion won in 2025.

In the first quarter, Samsung Biologics completed the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, formerly operated by Human Genome Sciences, from British pharmaceutical company GSK for 413.6 billion won to strengthen its global supply network.





Yonhap