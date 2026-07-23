Samsung Biologics Q2 net rises on full-capacity operations, weak won

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Korea nears selection of first U.S. investment project
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Seoul is in final talks on what is likely to be an energy project, with an announcement expected in late August or September.
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Samsung lowers Galaxy Z Fold 8 price, raises Ultra to foil foldable iPhone plans
Samsung unveiled a two-track foldable strategy in London, keeping the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 relatively accessible while lifting the Ultra's price as it prepares for Apple's expected foldable iPhone.
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Samsung, SK and Hyundai heads will meet with U.S. tech leaders in San Francisco this week
The Korean conglomerate chiefs will join Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and other tech leaders in the United States to discuss AI cooperation and new business opportunities.
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Gov't approves 2nd petrochemical restructuring proposal with Yeosu project
The South Jeolla facilities will cut naphtha cracking capacity by 1.39 million tons annually, contributing to Seoul's push to shift a sector in crisis.