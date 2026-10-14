Sales of short-term corporate bonds rise more than 20% in Q3

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Kospi opens higher despite Wall Street losses, AI concerns
Stocks opened higher Wednesday after a 5.46 percent plunge, despite Wall Street losses and persistent concerns over AI spending.
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Stronger stocks usually mean a weaker won. Why isn’t that happening now?
The typical negative correlation between the local bourse and currency against the dollar has been jolted by the chip boom, and may spur a foreign investor sell-off.
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Samsung, SK hynix shares plunge on 'Black Tuesday' amid concerns over Chinese chip
Samsung dropped 7.39 percent while SK hynix’s tumbled 10.09 percent in the wake of reports of technological advances by CXMT.
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Kospi triggers trading curb amid tech selloff
Korea's benchmark index fell more than 4 percent as semiconductor shares slid ahead of major U.S. earnings and inflation data.