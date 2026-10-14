Sales of short-term corporate bonds rise more than 20% in Q3

The Korea Securities Depository headquarters in Nam District, Busan, is shown in a file photo. YONHAP

Local companies issued 349.3 trillion won ($260 billion) from July to September, according to data from the Korea Securities Depository.

Sales of short-term corporate bonds in Korea rose more than 20 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.

Local companies issued 349.3 trillion won ($260 billion) worth of short-term bonds, up 20.4 percent from the same three-month period in 2025, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

Short-term bonds refer to those that come due within one year, with the minimum amount of 100 million won or more per issue.

Sales of bonds maturing within three months stood at 348.8 trillion won, accounting for 99.9 percent of the total.

The issuance of short-term bonds with a rating of A1 amounted to 326.6 trillion won, taking up 93.5 percent of the aggregate.





Yonhap