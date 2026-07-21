Sales of equity-linked securities decline in first half of year due to volatility

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BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September
The central bank will operate the network with four local banks in a move that Seoul hopes will boost the country's bid to make an MSCI index.
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Global semiconductor equipment sales forecast to hit record high in 2028 on AI infrastructure investment
Global semiconductor equipment sales are expected to soar 23.2 percent on year to $165.9 billion this year before reaching an all-time high of $229.5 billion in 2028.
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Kospi volatility rattles global markets, but more stimulus is not the answer (KOR)
As wild swings shake Korea’s stock market, pressure is growing on the government to curb speculation instead of fueling another rally.
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NPS becomes an amplifier, not a stabilizer (KOR)
Critics say the National Pension Service amplified market volatility by delaying stock sales and shifting asset-allocation rules amid political pressure.