Chey Tae-won, left, chairman of SK Group, and his former wife Roh Soh-yeong attend a legal proceeding for their divorce trial at Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on June 15. YONHAP

Roh So-yeong urged SK Chairman Chey Tae-won to withdraw his appeal despite his offer to pay the full 944 billion won ($703 million) asset-division award.

Art Center Nabi Director Roh So-yeong rejected SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s request for a court-recommended settlement on Wednesday. She also demanded that he withdraw his appeal despite his offer to pay the full 944 billion won ($703 million) in marital asset division.

“We have submitted a written statement to the court indicating that we do not agree to Chairman Chey’s request for a court-recommended settlement,” Roh’s legal representative said in a statement. “If Chairman Chey is sincere about resolving the dispute swiftly, we urge him to immediately withdraw his appeal.”

If Chey intends to pay the full amount, he could simply withdraw his appeal. Doing so, however, would make the lower court’s ruling final and legally bind him to its payment terms. A court-recommended settlement, on the other hand, would give both parties greater flexibility to negotiate specific terms, including the timing and method of payment.

Chey’s legal team submitted a request for a court-recommended settlement on Monday to the Supreme Court, which is hearing his latest appeal in the marital asset division case. Chey said he was willing to pay the full 944 billion won ordered by the lower court in its ruling following a Supreme Court remand.

Had the Supreme Court issued a settlement recommendation and Roh accepted it, the legal battle that has lasted more than nine years could have come to an end.

“The request for a court-recommended settlement was made to bring the long-running dispute to an amicable and final resolution,” Chey’s legal team said. “Chairman Chey intends to resolve all disputes by paying the full 944 billion won in marital asset division and devote himself to managing the company to contribute to the growth of SK and the national economy at a time of intensifying global AI competition.”

Chey’s legal team previously proposed paying the amount through a combination of cash and shares, but Roh’s side reportedly demanded that the entire sum be paid in cash. Chey raised approximately 944 billion won last month by selling 1,653,924 shares he held in SK Inc.

“It is unusual for a party to request a court-recommended settlement at the Supreme Court level without disputing the amount itself,” a court official said. “However, a court-recommended settlement allows for greater flexibility in negotiating the timing and method of payment as well as how litigation costs are shared.”

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, chief of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks at the third Future Economic Forum in Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

The legal battle between Chey and Roh began in 2017, when Chey filed for divorce mediation after an extramarital affair with his current domestic partner, Kim Hee-young. They have one child together. Chey and Roh married in 1988 and have three children.

The court of first instance ordered Chey to pay Roh 100 million won in damages and 66.5 billion won in marital asset division. An appellate court, however, included Chey’s holdings in SK Inc. among the assets subject to division and ordered him to pay 2 billion won in damages and 1.4 trillion won in marital asset division.

The Supreme Court overturned the appellate ruling and sent the case back to the lower court over its recognition of 30 billion won in slush funds from former President Roh Tae-woo, the estranged wife’s father, as part of Roh’s contribution to the couple’s wealth.

The lower court subsequently recalculated the amount of marital assets to be divided, excluding the slush funds on the grounds that they constituted a transfer of funds for an unlawful purpose. The court held two mediation sessions, but the parties failed to reach an agreement.

In July, the lower court ordered Chey to pay Roh 944 billion won in cash as part of the marital asset division. It determined that Roh was entitled to one-third of the total assets, including Chey’s holdings in SK Inc., in recognition of her contribution to the accumulation of the couple’s wealth. Chey appealed the ruling, while Roh did not.

Chey’s legal team filed a request with the Seoul High Court in August to amend the scope of his appeal, which indicated that he would contest only the portion of the 944 billion won award exceeding 700 billion won.

“The scope of the dispute in the latest Supreme Court appeal was narrowed in the broader interest of bringing the dispute to a swift resolution,” Chey’s legal team said at the time.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]