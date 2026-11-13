Retirement savers bet on stocks. Then the market crashed.

Nearly 150,000 workers moved into self-managed pension plans during the summer rally, only to see returns tumble as the Kospi fell more than 40 percent.

Nearly 150,000 Korean workers switched to self-managed retirement pension plans during the stock market rally in June and July, hoping to cash in on soaring share prices. But as the Kospi has plunged more than 40 percent from its peak five months ago, many are now facing steep losses on their retirement savings with no way to reverse their decision.

“At the time, people who had switched to defined contribution [DC] retirement pension plans were boasting about their investment returns, and there were even rumors that some had earned returns of 100 percent,” a 45-year-old office worker surnamed Kim said Thursday. Early this June, Kim switched from a defined benefit (DB) retirement pension plan to a DC plan.

“Everyone seemed to be making the switch,” Kim continued. “I followed suit, but I'm now down 41 percent.”

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“Looking at my account makes me feel hopeless about life after retirement, so I rarely even check it anymore. I regret not sticking with the DB plan.”

Under DB plans, retirement benefits are determined by an employee's average wage before retirement and length of service, with employers responsible for managing the funds. Under DC plans, employees manage the contributions made by their employers, and their retirement benefits depend on investment performance.

As the stock market rallied in June, workers rushed to switch from DB to DC retirement pension plans.

A total of 149,710 subscribers switched from DB to DC plans in June and July this year, up 181.2 percent from the same period last year, according to data obtained from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) by Rep. Park Sung-hoon of the People Power Party (PPP), a member of the National Assembly's National Policy Committee.

The Kospi closed at 5,290.53 on Friday, down 41.96 percent from its June 22 closing peak of 9,114.55.

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 5,290.53 points on Nov. 13, down 52.20 points, or 0.98 percent, from the previous trading session. YONHAP

Retirement pensions have not escaped the fallout from the stock market plunge.

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The average return on non-principal-guaranteed investment products under DC plans offered by 39 retirement pension providers fell to 19.97 percent in the third quarter, down 35.5 percentage points from 55.47 percent in the second quarter, according to an analysis of disclosures on the FSS's integrated pension portal.

Returns on comparable DB products also declined, falling 13.02 percentage points from 22 percent to 8.98 percent during the same period, but the drop was less severe than that of DC products.

The sharp decline in returns on individually managed retirement pensions is largely attributed to concentrated investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the Kospi and semiconductor stocks.

Among the most widely held ETFs in retirement pension accounts at Korea Investment & Securities, the top-ranked fund tracks the U.S. S&P 500 index. The second and third most widely held funds track Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, and the Kospi 200 index, respectively. Three of the top 10 ETFs were semiconductor-related.

“With Korea's stock market experiencing roller-coaster volatility and the index heavily influenced by just two stocks, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, workers could suffer major losses if the market plunges around the time they retire,” Park Myung-ho, a professor of economics at Hongik University, said.

“Retirement pension products need to become more diverse, and investors should also diversify their portfolios, including through ETFs linked to overseas stock indexes,” Prof. Park said.

A visitor waits for a consultation at an employment and welfare center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. YONHAP

Once retirement pension funds are transferred to a DC plan, they cannot be moved back to a DB plan.

Under the Labor Ministry's administrative interpretation, even if an employer operates both types of plans and allows an employee to return to a DB plan under its pension rules, funds accumulated for past years of service that have already been settled under a DC plan cannot be transferred back.

Experts are therefore calling for safeguards requiring workers to be fully informed of the risk of investment losses and the irreversible nature of the transfer before switching plans. They also recommend introducing a cooling-off period to give workers time to reconsider their decisions.

“People tend to have a bias toward believing in their own abilities,” said Kim Hak-ju, a professor of social welfare at Dongguk University. “For those with less than five years until retirement, there is no guarantee they will be able to recover their losses within that time. They should reduce their exposure to equities and shift more of their investments toward fixed-term deposits or bonds.”

Target-date funds (TDF), which automatically adjust asset allocations based on an investor's expected retirement date, could offer an alternative for workers who find it difficult to manage their own portfolios.

TDFs are designed to allocate a larger share of investments to riskier assets such as stocks when retirement is still far away, then gradually shift toward relatively safer assets such as bonds as retirement approaches.

An employee sorts 50,000 won banknotes at Hana Bank's counterfeit response center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 24. NEWS1

However, an analysis by the Korea Capital Market Institute (KCMI) found significant differences in returns even among TDFs targeting the same retirement year.

“Employers need to establish standard portfolios based on employees' age groups and years of service and provide a limited number of standardized options, such as conservative, balanced and aggressive TDFs, along with mechanisms for regular reviews,” Hong Won-ku, a research fellow at KCMI, said.

Low returns on retirement pensions remain a persistent concern. Korea's retirement pension plans recorded an annual return of 6.47 percent last year, according to the Labor Ministry and the FSS.

That fell short of the returns recorded by Korea's National Pension Service, at 19.9 percent, as well as pension funds in the United States and Japan, which posted returns of 12.2 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively.

DB plans recorded lower returns of 3.53 percent, compared to 8.47 percent for DC plans and 9.44 percent for individual retirement pension plans.

Alicia Munnell, senior adviser at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, said that principal-guaranteed products can help investors avoid short-term losses, but over several decades, their inflation-adjusted returns may not be sufficient.

She also stressed that investors should take a long-term approach by diversifying across multiple asset classes through professionally managed portfolios.





BY JANG SEO-YUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



