Retail sales rise 6.4% in July spurred by vacation season spending

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Mortgage rates hit highest level since 2023
Korea’s average household mortgage rate rose for a third straight month in July as higher market rates pushed up borrowing costs.
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Business confidence nears four-year high
Business sentiment climbed in August as strong manufacturing confidence and a summer-season boost in services lifted the Bank of Korea’s index.
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Corporate direct financing down in July on decreased debt sales
Korean companies raised 26.34 trillion won in July, as a drop in corporate bond sales outweighed a surge in stock issuance.
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Consumers, cooked by soaring restaurant prices, feel the heat at home as groceries become costly
Dining in is no longer the money-saver it once was as the cost of buying ingredients continues to climb.