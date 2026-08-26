Retail sales rise 6.4% in July spurred by vacation season spending

Passengers carrying wheeled suitcases queue to ride the escalator at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Aug. 17 YONHAP

Korea's retail sales rose 6.4 percent in July as vacation purchases, food delivery and imported fashion demand strengthened.

Sales at major retailers gained ground in July from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday, following higher demand for delivery services and travel-related products amid the summer vacation season.

Korea's retail sales increased 6.4 percent from a year earlier, also driven by stronger demand for popular imported fashion brands, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Offline retailers reported a 3.2 percent increase in sales, led mainly by department stores and convenience stores, which both extended on-year gains to 13 straight months.

The Industry Ministry said sales improved across all product categories at department stores, ranging from imported fashion brands and vacation goods to air conditioning products, with overall sales rising 17.9 percent.

Sales at convenience stores also rose 1.1 percent despite a decline in the number of visitors, as spending per customer increased.

The report showed online sales jumped 8.5 percent, led by food delivery services, as well as purchases of groceries and home appliances.

Online platforms accounted for 60.8 percent of total retail sales in July.





Yonhap



