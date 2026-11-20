Once confined to military PX stores, the affordable, quick-drying ROKA T-shirt has become a cross-generational trend embraced by celebrities, brands and foreign visitors.

A black military T-shirt bearing four letters — ROKA, short for Republic of Korea Army, on the front and “Korea Army” on the back — has become an unlikely fashion staple in Korea, finding an audience far beyond soldiers.

A ROKA shirt SCREEN CAPTURE

The shirt — not standard military issue but a functional garment sold at military post exchanges (PX) — has found fans among men and women across generations. Its popularity has also caught the attention of foreign visitors, with the shirt now widely available through retail channels beyond military stores.

On top of its comfort and affordability, celebrities have further boosted the shirt’s appeal, both on and off screen. Several stars, including BTS member J-hope and Kim Sung-kyu of boy band Infinite, were spotted wearing the shirt during their military service. On television, actor Park Ji-hoon wore one in tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” in July, while Seventeen members Hoshi and Mingyu sported the shirt on the variety show “Whenever Possible” last year, shortly before enlisting.

The fashion industry has taken notice. Musinsa, Korea’s largest online fashion platform, collaborated with the Army in June and in October to release a collection of ROKA-inspired apparel, with some items selling out within a day of launch.

The trend has also made its way into children's fashion. In May, Seoul-based children's brand Macci Kids launched a ROKA-themed shirt as part of its affordable clothing line.

“With younger generations increasingly taking pride in Korea, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Korea’ has become a source of pride,” said Ha Jae-geun, a pop-culture critic. “It has also become a symbol of the country, making it a popular souvenir — not to mention that having been worn by the military, the shirt has proven its durability, safety and wearability.”





More than just a durable shirt

In some countries, civilians wearing military gear can be seen as disrespectful to the armed forces. That has left some foreigners curious about Korea’s ROKA T-shirt trend, asking whether it is truly O.K. for a foreigner to wear one.

In Korea, however, the ROKA T-shirt has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with people encouraging one another to wear it and even discharged soldiers continuing to sport it long after completing their service. That is an unusual fate for a piece of military clothing, which is often associated with poor quality and little appeal beyond the barracks.

Actor Park Ji-hoon wears a Republic of Korea Army T-shirt in tvN's "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" in July. SCREEN CAPTURE

The shirt, originally designed for soldiers to wear during physical training or as an undershirt, wins fans with its affordability, soft feel and quick-drying fabric. Even notoriously image-conscious teenagers have embraced the trend, have embraced the trend, wearing it over their school uniforms or choosing it as a team shirt for school sports days.

“I still wear my ROKA T-shirt, nearly 10 years after being discharged from the military,” said a 35-year-old office worker based in Seoul. “I wear it when I work out because the fabric is breathable and helps keep me cool by wicking away sweat. Even after all these years, it seems to be in just as good condition as when I bought it.”

The military has welcomed the spreading trend. “We see the growing popularity of ROKA T-shirts among younger generations as a sign of public interest in and support for the military,” an Army official told the Korea JoongAng Daily on condition of anonymity.

The official, however, stressed that ROKA shirts are not military-issue uniforms, pushing back against concerns that foreigners wearing them could be seen as disrespectful or inappropriate.

Priced at 14,850 won ($11) apiece, the shirt is made with a specialized crimped yarn that contracts when exposed to heat, giving the fabric a lightweight, breathable feel and a dry texture that keeps it from clinging to the body, according to Kolon FnC, an official supplier of the shirt to military PX stores since 2021. Sales of the shirt have grown 10 percent annually since 2023, it said.

The fad has even caught on among foreigners. “I think they look cool and since so many Koreans are wearing them I thought it would be a good way to assimilate somewhat,” wrote a commenter on Reddit who described himself as a British man living in Korea.

The shirt has also found buyers overseas. “Got this as a gift for my son,” wrote a buyer of the T-shirt on Amazon. “He says it’s really comfortable and keeps him cool while working out or just lounging around.”

A Republic of Korea Army-inspired windbreaker, a collaboration between the Korean Army and Musinsa MUSINSA





Brands ride ROKA trend as IP questions loom

Fueled by strong demand, T-shirts bearing the ROKA lettering are now sold through major supermarket and convenience store chains as well as on e-commerce platforms.

In June, Musinsa teamed up with the Army to launch 15 ROKA-branded apparel items, including T-shirts and windbreakers, to mark Patriots and Veterans Month, which honors those who served and sacrificed for the country. More than half of the initial stock sold within a week of launch, with some items selling out in a single day.

Buoyed by the strong response, Musinsa launched a second round of the collaboration on Oct. 1 for Armed Forces Day, featuring items ranging from beanies to hoodies for activities spanning training and exercise to casual weekend outings. Musinsa Standard, the company’s fashion brand, is now preparing a follow-up collaboration with the Navy. Convenience store chain Emart24 also sold ROKA T-shirts in June last year to mark the occasion.

The ROKA logo, which the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Army registered as a trademark with the Ministry of Intellectual Property SCREEN CAPTURE

“Seeing celebrities, including BTS members, wearing military-inspired clothing has helped take the stigma out of military apparel,” said Lee Dong-hyun, CEO of FCL Korea, a fashion content lab. “The military itself has also become less of a distant institution for younger generations, as soldiers can now use mobile phones and communicate more freely with the outside world. Together, these changes have made military apparel more approachable, helping turn ROKA shirts into a fashion trend among both men and women, young and old.”

“Military-inspired clothing has long been a part of mainstream fashion. Trench coats, field jackets and cargo pants, all rooted in military uniforms, have evolved into streetwear staples. ROKA shirts are joining that tradition, carving out their own place in everyday fashion,” Lee added.

Another expert tied the trend to the economy. “Wearing military-style shirts was once considered unusual among ordinary people," said Suh Yong-gu, a business professor at Sookmyung Women’s University. "But amid the economic downturn, military shirts, symbolizing the resilience and fighting spirit of soldiers, are spreading as something of a cult fashion trend.”

The growing popularity of ROKA-inspired streetwear has also raised questions about potential trademark infringement and copycat products. According to the Ministry of Intellectual Property, whether use of the ROKA name constitutes infringement depends on various factors.

“The ROKA logo is registered as a trademark by the Korean Army with the Ministry of Intellectual Property, but the registered mark features a specific typeface, with the letter ‘O’ stylized to incorporate the Korean national flag,” a ministry spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Whether the use of the letters “ROKA” alone constitutes trademark infringement is a separate matter, the spokesperson said, adding that any assessment would take into account factors such as the purpose and manner of use.

“Unless the Republic of Korea Army formally raises the issue, it is unlikely to become a legal or public controversy anytime soon,” the official added.