From products to experiences, consumers are seeking out exclusivity, and Renault Korea has an automotive answer as the carmaker goes bold — and dark.

From products to experiences, consumers are seeking out exclusivity, and Renault Korea has an automotive answer as the carmaker goes bold — and dark.

The brand is offering a limited number of car buyers a chance to stand out with its flagship crossover, the Filante. Production of the Noir Edition, based on the top-tier Esprit Alpine trim level, is capped at 1,000 units, which hit the market on Nov. 5 as Renault continues to expand its lineup along with the Esprit Alpine 1955, which was limited to 1,955 units.

The design fuses delicate and deliberate angles with understated sophistication steeped in Renault Korea’s distinct brand ethos. The exterior is draped in a black finish all around the body, with Esprit Alpine badging and 20-inch all-black chicane alloy wheels featuring an exclusive to the Noir Edition. The front features silver trim on the headlamps, the classic Renault lozenge logo and the Filante emblem.

The black concept extends to the interior, with black suede headlining and black Nappa leatherette upholstery. Across the dashboard, the openR panoramic display connects with three screens across the passenger side and features bespoke Noir wallpaper with a digital interface, letting the special edition's unique ambiance permeate.

The exclusivity doesn’t stop with the looks. The Noir Edition includes a comprehensive package of standard amenities worth roughly 2.5 million won ($1,800), including Bose premium speakers with active noise cancellation and an augmented-reality heads-up display. The environmentally friendly Noir model, priced at 51.9 million won ($37,500) including special tax incentives, comes with a 30 percent discount on its accessory package.

Noir Edition buyers also enjoy Renault Korea’s after-purchase benefits, including the “Seven-year, 140,000-kilometer” complimentary warranty extension covering general components and major powertrain parts, such as the engine, transmission and sensors, for up to whichever threshold comes first. It also includes 12 free inspections and oil changes.

With the unique and exclusive never going out of style, the synchronization of bespoke styling and a rich set of amenities in the Filante Noir Edition is made all the more alluring with a limited run of 1,000 units, offering buyers a chance to stand out on the road for years to come.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]