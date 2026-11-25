Huang is set to address developers in Washington and attend a closed-door meeting with U.S. congressional committees next week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees for “very serious personal mistakes” at a company-wide meeting Tuesday, a day after the chipmaker’s board reinstated him 11 days after he resigned over reports of extramarital affairs.

“This is going to be the hardest company meeting I’ve ever done, and the second hardest meeting I have ever done,” Huang said at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, according to outlets Bloomberg and Wired. “The hardest meeting I’ve ever done was with my wife.”

Huang added that he is in therapy “every day for an hour and a half” and that it’s “been helping me a lot.”

Companies typically hold all-hands meetings to boost employee morale and deliver a unified message. Nvidia CFO Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO after Huang stepped down, also held one on Nov. 18 to steady the company during the crisis.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after reports of a relationship with Alice Huang — a former executive at Singaporean cloud company Megaspeed, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy — were followed by allegations of an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. After he resigned, allegations of an inappropriate relationship with another employee also surfaced.

Nvidia's board met on Sunday and voted unanimously to reinstate Huang, and he made a surprise return on Monday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

At Tuesday's meeting, Huang also sent mixed messages about the company code of conduct that he had broken, saying violations would not be tolerated but that this "does not mean, the moment you violate a code of conduct, we walk you out the door." Each case would be weighed based on the facts, circumstances and evaluation involved, he said.

The remarks stood out because Huang himself had broken the code, which prohibits inappropriate relationships between superiors and subordinates. Nvidia's code of conduct states that employees should avoid situations that create conflicts of interest, including personal relationships.

Huang will also face developers and Congress next week. He is set to speak at GTC Washington, D.C. 2026, Nvidia's developer conference, on Dec. 1. The same day, he will attend a closed-door meeting held by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]