Regulators reject Kosdaq price-limit rumor

A screen at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul shows the Kospi and Kosdaq closing on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Financial authorities said claims of plans to ease or abolish Kosdaq daily trading limits are false and warned against acting on unverified information.

Financial regulators on Thursday denied rumors that they are considering easing or gradually scrapping the tech-heavy Kosdaq’s daily price limit.

Claims circulating online and on social media that additional Kosdaq measures would be announced on Friday are completely untrue, according to the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service. “Spreading groundless rumors can constitute unfair trading under the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act, and strict action will be taken if illegal activity is confirmed,” they added.

Recent rumors online claimed authorities were reviewing “easing or gradually abolishing the current price limit to boost the Kosdaq market,” with the aim of “boosting trading by retail investors and expanding liquidity.” It also said details on how it will be applied will be announced after consultations among related ministries.

A daily price limit is a cap on how far a stock’s price can rise or fall in a single trading day, measured from the previous day’s closing price. Once a stock hits the cap, it can’t trade beyond that price for the rest of the session. Korea’s stock markets cap daily price movements at 30 percent in either direction from the previous day’s close.

The rumor comes as the tech-heavy Kosdaq has lagged far behind the main Kospi this year, as retail money flowed into leveraged products tied to large-cap chipmakers. Reports of government plans to boost the Kosdaq have moved the market before, with the index jumping 3.7 percent in one day last November on a report of upcoming measures.

Regulators urged investors not to make decisions based on unverified sources and to check policy information through official press releases.

The Korea Exchange also said Thursday that the rumor was groundless.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



