Regulators ease margin loan rules as Kospi slide raises forced-selling fears

A screen in the dealing room at Hana Bank’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, shows the Kospi on Nov. 6, after the index plunged 6.02 percent to close at 5,059.69, barely holding the 5,000 line. The Kosdaq fell 5.03 percent to 644.27. YONHAP

Korean regulators temporarily eased margin loan collateral rules as the Kospi fell near 5,000, seeking to prevent forced stock sales despite concerns the move could deepen investor losses.

Financial authorities have temporarily relaxed the rules on forced selling of shares bought with borrowed money, after the Kospi’s slide toward 5,000 raised fears of a selling spiral.

The same step did little to curb forced selling in 2020 and 2022, however, and critics warn it could encourage more debt-financed investing or deepen investors’ losses.

Brokerages are exempt from Monday through Jan. 31 from the requirement to keep collateral worth at least 140 percent of the margin loans they extend, the Financial Supervisory Service said. The exemption lets them lower the ratio or put off forced liquidation, in which a brokerage sells off shares an investor bought with borrowed money once the collateral no longer covers the loan.

The measure aims to break a cycle in which plunging prices trigger a flood of forced sales that drags the market down further.

The Kospi plunged 6.02 percent on Friday to close at 5,059.69 in the fallout from the midterm elections in the United States. It slipped another 0.81 percent on Monday to 5,018.85, its lowest close since Feb. 2.

Margin loans outstanding stood at more than 28 trillion won ($20.8 billion) as of Thursday, 1.8 times the level at the end of 2024.

An electronic board at the Korea Exchange in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, shows share prices for major stocks, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, on Nov. 6. The Kospi closed down 6.02 percent at 5,059.69 that day, and the Kosdaq fell 5.03 percent to 644.27. NEWS1

The record of past rounds is not encouraging.

When stocks tumbled in 2022 on steep interest rate hikes in the United States, among other factors, regulators waived the collateral rule for three months from July. Daily forced liquidation tied to margin loans and stock-backed loans at 10 major brokerages averaged 17.89 billion won in September, after the waiver took effect, almost unchanged from 17.87 billion won in June.

The number of accounts short of collateral at five major brokerages roughly tripled in September, from 5,336 to 15,779. With the market still unsettled, the authorities extended the waiver by three months through the end of the year.

Critics said at the time that the easing encouraged debt-financed investing. Margin loans outstanding grew by 424.7 billion won in the seven trading days from July 7 to 18, 2022, just after the waiver began.

The same measure ran for six months from March 2020, during the Covid-19 market crash. That month, daily forced liquidation in margin accounts averaged 17.9 billion won across 1,642 accounts, both the highest of the year.

“Risky investments should carry a commensurate risk, but deferring forced liquidation and lowering the collateral ratio could instead encourage debt-financed investing,” Yang Jun-sok, an economics professor at the Catholic University of Korea, said.

Screens show the Kospi and share prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix at Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 6. YONHAP

“Leveraged investment grows when the market is rising and the drop deepens when it is falling, which risks distorting the market,” Yang said. “It also puts a burden on brokerages’ financial soundness.”

Others doubt the measure will make much difference now.

“With stock prices having already fallen sharply, the effect may be limited,” Kim Sang-bong, an economics professor at Hansung University, said.

Brokerages have announced how they will apply the easing from Monday. Mirae Asset Securities and KB Securities lowered the maintenance ratio from 140 percent to 130 percent. NH Investment & Securities applies the same ratio, but only to clients who apply and give consent in advance.

Korea Investment & Securities defers forced liquidation for applicants whose ratio is at least 130 percent but below 140 percent, and they can reapply each day. Those at 120 percent or more but below 130 percent get a one-time deferral. Kiwoom Securities grants a one-day deferral to clients in the 130 to 140 percent range who apply.

Samsung Securities lowered the maintenance ratio by 10 percentage points for clients who applied on Monday and began running a separate application system on Tuesday.

The industry is not enthusiastic either.

“The structure ultimately leaves brokerages to bear the risk when stock prices fall further,” a representative at one brokerage said.

Investors could also end up worse off, another financial investment industry source warned.

“If stock prices rebound, it will be an opportunity for investors,” the source said. “But if the decline continues, they could later face forced liquidation at even lower prices, and their losses could actually grow.”



BY PARK HYUN-JU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



