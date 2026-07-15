Red hot melon sale

Watermelons are discounted at Lotte Mart to mark chobok, the first of the three hottest days of summer.

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Watermelons stacked in a Lotte Mart store beside a sign advertising a Chobok limited sale.
Watermelons are displayed at a Lotte Mart in central Seoul on July 15 as chobok, the first of Korea's three hottest days of summer, arrived. The retailer ran a promotional event for watermelons to mark the day.

Watermelons are displayed at a Lotte Mart in central Seoul on July 15 as chobok, the first of Korea's three hottest days of summer, arrived. The retailer ran a promotional event for watermelons to mark the day.

business photo chobok watermelon

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