Red hot melon sale

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Packing a price punch
Otoki announced that it will raise its factory prices on a range of products, from packs of curry to glass noodles and ketchup.
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Constitution Day display
A media art display at Gwanghwamun Square highlights Constitution Day ahead of its restored status as a public holiday for the first time in 18 years.
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Free entry at royal heritage sites
Jongmyo, Changdeok Palace and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty will offer free entry through July 19 ahead of the Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan.
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Buy local!