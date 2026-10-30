Record profits, mounting pressures: Samsung division heads urge caution in 57th anniversary

Jun Young-hyun, head of Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions division, presents plans for advanced memory fabs, an AI data center and future energy on June 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Despite record quarterly profits fueled by AI chips, Samsung’s division heads urged stronger technology, quality and cost competitiveness.

The heads of Samsung Electronics’ chip and finished-product businesses have called for stronger technological and quality competitiveness despite the company’s record earnings, warning against complacency as the AI semiconductor boom continues.

The emphasis was reflected in commemorative messages from CEOs Jun Young-hyun, vice chairman and head of the Device Solutions (DS) division, and Roh Tae-moon, president and head of the Device eXperience (DX) division, released Friday ahead of the company’s 57th founding anniversary on Sunday.

The messages came shortly after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly earnings on record on Thursday. The company's operating profit reached 107.44 trillion won ($80.52 billion) in the third quarter, making Samsung the first global technology company to surpass 100 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.

But the results varied sharply between divisions. The DS division, in charge of the company's semiconductor business, posted an operating profit of 106.5 trillion won as demand for AI semiconductors grows. The DX division, overseeing the smartphone, television and home appliance businesses, recorded an operating loss of 800 billion won. While the semiconductor boom helped Samsung achieve record earnings, its finished-product businesses now face the challenge of improving profitability amid rising component prices and other cost pressures.

“No one can say for certain how long the current market conditions will last, and external challenges are growing increasingly intense,” Jun said in his commemorative message, urging employees to remain vigilant.

Jun added that although recent performance has improved, it is difficult to say that the company’s technological competitiveness has fully recovered.

Engineers are seen at a semiconductor production line at Samsung Electronics’ Hwaseong campus, one of the company’s major chip manufacturing facilities. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

“We must not forget the fundamentals of the semiconductor business — securing competitiveness in next-generation technologies, improving manufacturing efficiency, ensuring flawless quality and increasing production yields,” he said.

His message underscored the need to strengthen technological and manufacturing competitiveness rather than assume the semiconductor boom would continue indefinitely.

Jun also emphasized the importance of maintaining customer trust.

“We must never make unreasonable demands of our customers or exploit our position of strength simply because business is booming,” Jun said. “Booms are temporary and market conditions can change at any time, but customer trust is the foundation of sustainable competitiveness that must be preserved under any circumstances.”

Roh's message focused on strengthening product quality and cost competitiveness.

“Above all, we must strengthen our market leadership by improving the fundamental competitiveness of our device business, including product refinement, quality and operations,” Roh said.

Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience division SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

He also emphasized the need to improve product quality and reliability to deliver differentiated AI experiences to customers while securing cost competitiveness through proactive supply chain management.

Roh also called for new product development and investment in new businesses to secure future growth, saying the company must create new success stories in intelligent eyewear, AI companion devices, home entertainment AI TVs and home companion appliances.

Roh also outlined plans to drive growth in emerging businesses, including robotics, medical technology, automotive electronics, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The plans include securing core technologies, building research and manufacturing infrastructure and investing in innovative technologies.

Samsung Electronics will not hold a separate founding anniversary ceremony this year, instead issuing commemorative messages from its chiefs. The company reportedly plans to hold anniversary ceremonies only at 10-year milestones, such as its 60th and 70th anniversaries.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



