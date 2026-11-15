Record 46% of young Korean workers hold irregular jobs

A pedestrian walks past a list of recruiting companies at a job fair in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

About 46 percent of wage earners aged 15 to 29 held irregular jobs as of August, which the government attributed to companies' stronger demand for experienced candidates and their retreat from large-scale recruitment drives.

Nearly half of young wage earners have irregular jobs, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said on Sunday, as the job market for younger workers grows bleak.

A record 46 percent of wage earners aged 15 to 29 held irregular jobs as of August — the highest rate since the ministry began compiling such data in 2003. The figure has risen 14.2 percentage points over the past 23 years, from 31.8 percent in August 2003 to 46 percent this year.

The rise was far steeper for young workers than for all ages, with irregular employment in general increasing 5.9 percentage points over the same period, from 32.6 percent to 38.5 percent.

By age group, 89.4 percent of wage earners aged 15 to 19 and 43.8 percent of those in their 20s held irregular jobs.

In August 2003, 70.4 percent of wage earners in their 20s were regular employees, and only the remaining 29.6 percent held irregular jobs. This means that the share of wage earners in their 20s with regular jobs has dropped from roughly 70 percent to 56 percent in the span of 23 years.

In the same period, the proportion of irregular workers has moved in the opposite direction for older generations, sliding 2.2 percentage points among people in their 30s, 7 percentage points for those in their 40s and 7.1 percentage points for those in their 50s.

Students at a university career center in Seoul on Sept. 9 YONHAP

The disproportionate surge is widely attributed to a transformation in the country’s corporate recruitment practices. Korean companies now prefer experienced candidates, having grown reluctant to spend time and resources training entry-level recruits.

For 67.6 percent of polled businesses, practical experience outweighed other hiring criteria, according to a Korea Enterprises Federation survey of 500 companies with at least 100 employees this year.

The disproportionate share of young workers who hold irregular jobs may also be because jobseekers in that age range are spending more time preparing to enter the work force.

College graduates who had taken academic leave as of May most often cited job searching and preparing for qualification exams as their reason for taking time off, at 30.5 percent — the highest share since the country began recording relevant data in 2007.

For women, that figure was 60.8 percent, as they do not need to take a leave of absence due to mandatory military service.

A job information bulletin board at a university in Seoul on Nov. 11 YONHAP

Young workers are increasingly starting their careers in service jobs.

Hotels and restaurants accounted for 15.9 percent of first jobs among young Koreans aged 15 to 29, according to data from May. That was the largest share among the 13 industry categories.

A decade ago, mining and manufacturing dominated young Koreans’ first jobs with a 16.9 percent share, but the sector accounted for only 12 percent this year.

The weakness extends across the youth labor market. The number of employed young Koreans has fallen on year every month for four consecutive years through October. Just 45.2 percent of young Koreans were actively searching for jobs or participating in the work force that month, the smallest share for any October since 2015.

Additionally, October marked the 30th straight monthly on-year decline in the youth employment rate, which most recently stood at 42.9 percent.

Corporations’ stronger demand for seasoned candidates and their retreat from large-scale recruitment drives, as well as fewer job opportunities at hotels and restaurants, have all weighed on the youth employment rate, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]