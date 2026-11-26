Inflation-adjusted household income fell 2.1 percent in the third quarter, while one in four households spent more than they earned.

Korean households' income lost ground to inflation in the third quarter. Once rising prices were factored in, income fell more than 2 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in over three years.

Average monthly income for households with one or more members nationwide came to 5.48 million won ($4,100) in the July-to-September period, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier, according to a Ministry of Data and Statistics survey on Thursday. Adjusted for inflation, however, income fell 2.1 percent, the largest decline since a 3.9 percent drop in the second quarter of 2023.

Earned income rose 3.6 percent, helped by a rise in the number of wage workers and holiday bonuses. Business income, which includes earnings of the self-employed, fell 1.4 percent.

“The decline in business days due to the Chuseok [harvest festival] holiday, slowing growth in the number of self-employed people and rising business costs from price fluctuations all had an impact,” said Park Sun-ok, director of the household income and expenditure trends division at the ministry.

Transfer income dropped 8.5 percent, led by public transfers. Public transfer income, meaning money paid to households by the government or public institutions, plunged 15.4 percent because last year's figure was inflated by consumption coupons — government-issued vouchers for spending at local small businesses, meant to boost domestic demand — that the government handed out to all citizens in the third quarter. This created a base effect, which is a statistical illusion that occurs when the comparison figure is unusually high or low.

Private transfer income, such as allowances between family members and other payments from individuals or private organizations, jumped 20.4 percent because the Chuseok holiday fell in September this year after falling in October last year.

Shoppers pay for groceries at a large supermarket in Seoul on Sept. 2, the day the Ministry of Data and Statistics reported that consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in August from a year earlier. NEWS1

Households also had less room to spend. Average monthly consumer spending per household rose 2.9 percent on year to 3.03 million won, driven by increases in essentials. Transportation spending rose 9.6 percent, housing, water and utilities 4.9 percent, and food and nonalcoholic beverages 3.3 percent. Spending on education fell 2.4 percent and on clothing and footwear 4.6 percent. Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending was flat, the weakest reading in four quarters.

Household finances have become tighter, with indicators showing the degree of income polarization widening again for the first time in four years. The top 20 percent of households had 5.39 times the equalized disposable income — income adjusted so households of different sizes can be compared fairly — of the bottom 20 percent, up from 5.07 times a year earlier. A higher ratio means a wider income gap.

The share of deficit households, those whose consumer spending exceeds their disposable income, rose 2.1 percentage points on year to 24 percent, the highest third quarter figure in three years. That means one in four households isn't earning enough to cover what it spends.





BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



