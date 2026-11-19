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10 for test-takers
A sign outside a clothing store in the Hongdae area of Mapo District, western Seoul, advertises a 10 percent discount for customers who have taken Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test.
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The race for AI
Students from Korea and overseas tested AI-powered marine and land vehicles at the Regatta X 2026 competition in Busan.
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Busan seniors get a CSAT send-off
Teachers and younger students cheered on Jurye Girls’ High School seniors as they prepared for Thursday’s national college entrance exam.
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Driving first responders up the wall
A Gwangju drill prepared rescue crews for unstable vehicles and trapped occupants after serious traffic accidents.