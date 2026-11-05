Pushing back the Crypto tax

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Rubbish return
Some 346 street stalls now accept visitors’ empty cups and food packaging under the "Clean Myeongdong Campaign."
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Assembly backs bid to expel lawmaker over Chun insurrection remarks
The Democratic Party-led resolution passed 166-0 after People Power Party lawmakers boycotted the vote, but a separate two-thirds vote is required to remove Rep. Kim Tae-kyu.
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Opposition opprobrium
People Power Party lawmakers rally at the National Assembly against a Democratic Party push to fast-track a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments.
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An autumnal stream of colors
Brilliant fall foliage surrounds Gwanbangjerim Forest in Damyang County on Nov. 5.