Pushing back the Crypto tax

Korea’s government will work with the National Assembly to delay the planned cryptocurrency income tax by two years, pushing back its scheduled 2027 start.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
A screen at the Bithumb lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5. The Korean government said it will work with the National Assembly to push back the cryptocurrency income tax, set to take effect next year, by two years.

A screen at the Bithumb lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 5. The Korean government said it will work with the National Assembly to push back the cryptocurrency income tax, set to take effect next year, by two years.
The government explained that as the country is set to begin exchanging information on virtual assets with Washington in 2029, introducing the tax before then could put the domestic cryptocurrency market at a disadvantage.

cryptocurrency income tax business bithumb seoul south korean government national assembly photo

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