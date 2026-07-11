Protein over pleasure: Health rewrites Korea's beverage aisle

On a sweltering day, retailers have spotted a shift in trends, with more consumers reaching for a health drink instead of all-time favorites like banana milk.

Lee Jeong-hyeon, a 38-year-old office worker, is one of those consumers who now prioritize health over taste and enjoyment when picking her drink.

"The heat has me reaching for beverages more often, but where I used to just go by taste, now I need to see some beneficial ingredients before I'll grab something," he said.

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According to convenience store chain GS25, sales of protein drinks rose 26.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year — surpassing banana milk, a convenience store staple, for the first time by a margin of 3.7 percent.

Protein drink sales also outpaced chocolate milk and strawberry milk by 44.6 percent and 158 percent, respectively.

"It used to be mostly men into intense workouts who bought protein drinks, but the consumer base has expanded to include people of all ages and genders," said an industry source. "The healthy pleasure trend, combined with the launch of better-tasting products, has been a big driver."

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the domestic protein food market is projected to grow from 450 billion won ($300.2 million) in 2023 to 800 billion won this year. Within that category, protein drinks are the fastest-growing segment in the overall beverage market. Once seen primarily as a functional drink, they have recently carved out a niche as a breakfast substitute or a quick and easy source of protein.

The industry is moving quickly to capitalize on the shift. GS25 currently carries more than 50 varieties of protein drinks, and rival CU continues to expand its lineup. Companies including Maeil Dairies, Namyang Dairy Products, Ildong Foodis, Binggrae, Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Daesang Well Life are all rolling out products that use both animal- and plant-based proteins.

For dairy companies in particular, protein drinks have emerged as a new growth engine at a time when white milk consumption is falling due to low birth rates and an aging population. According to the Korea Dairy Committee, per-capita white milk consumption last year dropped to 22.9 kilograms (50.5 pounds), down 9.5 percent from 25.3 kilograms the year prior. Competition is also intensifying as tariff eliminations open the market to milk imports from the United States and the European Union.

A shopper reaches for a bottle displayed among rows of protein beverages at a convenience store. GS25

Alcohol consumption is being reshaped by health priorities as well. Lotte Mart reported that sales of non-alcoholic beverages jumped from 11.4 percent growth last year to 25.4 percent in the first half of this year. Market research firm Euromonitor projects the domestic zero- and low-alcohol beer market will grow from 70.4 billion won last year to 94.6 billion won by 2027.

"The health-conscious consumption trend has taken root as a lasting consumer standard rather than a fad," said one industry official. "There is a growing recognition across the industry that companies unable to adapt will struggle to stay competitive."





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]