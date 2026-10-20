Producer prices up for 2nd month in September

Korea’s producer prices rose for a second straight month in September as Chuseok demand lifted agricultural, livestock and fisheries costs.

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7월 생산자물가 11개월 만에 하락, 농산물 가격은 상승 (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 지난달 국내 생산자물가지수가 11개월 만에 하락 전환했지만 폭염에 농산물 가격은 뛴 것으로 나타났다. 21일 한은에 따르면, 올해 7월 생산자물가지수는 129.39(2020년 수준 100)로, 전월(129.92)보다 0.4% 하락했다. 반면, 농림수산품은 폭염과 작황 부진에 농산물(2.4%)을 중심으로 1.5% 상승했다. 세부 품목별로는 시금치(115.8%), 기타 어류(15.5%) 등이 크게 올랐다. 사진은 이날 서울의 한 대형마트에서 장 보는 시민 모습. 2026.8.21 jin90@yna.co.kr/2026-08-21 13:35:12/
Produce is displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 21.

Producer prices rose for the second consecutive month in September, driven by higher agricultural goods prices during the Chuseok harvest holiday, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The producer price index, a key gauge of future consumer inflation, increased 0.2 percent last month from a month earlier, following a 0.1 percent on-month gain in August, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In July, the index fell for the first time since August 2025.

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From a year earlier, producer prices rose 7.7 percent in September, slightly slowing from the previous month's 7.9 percent on-year gain, the latest findings showed.

Producer prices are a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.

The BOK said prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products rose 2.6 percent in September due to increased demand amid the Chuseok holiday, which fell in the fourth week of September.

Prices of electricity, gas and water supplies gained 1.3 percent last month.

Prices of industrial goods, including petroleum and chemical products, remained flat in September compared with the previous month.

The domestic supply price index, which reflects both producer and import prices, stayed unchanged in September from a month earlier, the data showed.


Yonhap

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