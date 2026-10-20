Producer prices up for 2nd month in September

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Central bank to expand cooperation with Bank of England on tokenization
Korea and Britain will expand cooperation on tokenized payments and settlement projects, including Project Agora and Project Hangang.
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Too old, but not old enough: Koreans in their 40s face job market squeeze, support blind spot
Employment losses, early retirements and limited support programs are leaving midlife workers caught between youth and senior job policies.
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Won for the win
A currency exchange shop in the Myeongdong neighborhood of Jung District, central Seoul, is displaying exchange rates on Oct. 19.
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Strong won sends personal dollar deposits to highest figure since 2021
The trend appears to reflect increased bargain hunting, caused by the won's gains. The dollar-won rate averaged 1,342.6 won in October, the lowest monthly average since September 2024, and 849 per 100 yen over the same period.