Producer prices remain unchanged in June amid eased Middle East tensions

Read more
-
Korea rushes to stockpile oil reserves as twin crises threaten global energy and grain supplies
Escalating threats in the Red Sea and Black Sea are raising risks to both global energy and food supplies, with economists warning of stagflation.
-
Korea says crude secure through September, Red Sea or not
The government said crude imports are sufficient through September and sees no immediate disruption even if Red Sea shipping is blocked.
-
BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September
The central bank will operate the network with four local banks in a move that Seoul hopes will boost the country's bid to make an MSCI index.
-
Exports rise 52% in first 20 days of July as overseas semiconductor shipments nearly triple
Outbound shipments reached $54.9 billion from July 1 to Monday compared to the $36 billion tallied in the same period last year.