Producer prices fall for 1st time in 11 months in July on declining oil prices

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Senior official appointed as BOK's No. 2
International finance expert Kwon Min-soo will join the Bank of Korea’s rate-setting committee as senior deputy governor.
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Newly-projected energy demand created by AI and chips calls for 19 more nuclear reactors
Korea’s projected 2040 peak electricity demand jumped by up to 26.8 gigawatts, intensifying debate over new nuclear reactors and liquefied natural gas plants.
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Won’s rebound complicates Bank of Korea’s next rate call as inflation pressures ease
The won’s rapid strengthening is easing import-price concerns but may also signal economic resilience ahead of the Bank of Korea’s Aug. 27 policy meeting.
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Korea Trade Commission urges duties on Chinese, Taiwanese exporters for dumping
The watchdog found that Chinese and Taiwanese solid sodium hydroxide imports had harmed domestic producers and will recommend antidumping duties.