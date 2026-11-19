Leafy greens are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 22, 2025. YONHAP

Korea's producer prices fell 0.1 percent in October as favorable weather boosted fruit supplies and reduced food costs.

Producer prices fell for the first time in three months in October, driven by lower agricultural goods prices and mild weather conditions, central bank data showed Friday.

The producer price index, a key gauge of future consumer inflation, dropped 0.1 percent last month from a month earlier, following a 0.1 percent on-month gain each in August and September, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The index had risen for 10 consecutive months since September 2025 and had fallen in July.

From a year earlier, producer prices rose 7.2 percent in October, slowing from the previous month's 7.6 percent on-year gain, the latest findings showed.

Producer prices are a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.

The BOK said prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products declined 8.3 percent in October due to increased supply of fruit amid good weather and decreased demand for pork after the Chuseok holiday in September.

Prices of electricity, gas and water supplies climbed 0.2 percent last month.

Prices of industrial goods, including petroleum and chemical products, gained 0.3 percent in October from a month earlier.

The domestic supply price index, which reflects both producer and import prices, added 0.7 percent in October from a month earlier, the data showed.





Yonhap



