Prime minister reaffirms gov't efforts to become top 5 exporter

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook speaks during a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Korea International Trade Association at Coex in southern Seoul on July 14. YONHAP

Han Seong-sook pledged to steer policy toward making Korea a world leader as shipments hit record highs on strong chip demand.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook vowed Tuesday to focus the government's policy efforts on elevating Korea to the ranks of the world's top five exporters.

Han made the pledge during a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Korea International Trade Association, with the country posting record-high export figures this year, fueled by strong demand for memory chips.

"The government will focus policy capabilities on the goal of becoming a top five global export powerhouse and will work to diversify products and markets in order to increase the sustainability of trade growth," she said.

Han noted that the country is racing toward logging $1 trillion in exports this year, pledging to strengthen partnerships with key countries to expand exports of semiconductors, cars and ships.

Korea's exports through June this year reached a record high, rising 48.4 percent from a year earlier to $496.7 billion on the back of strong exports of memory chips driven by global demand for artificial intelligence servers.

The country's outbound shipments in June surged 70.9 percent on year to $102.25 billion.





Yonhap



