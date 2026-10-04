Prices of 24 of 26 everyday processed foods rise as costs pile up for consumers

Factory increases reached store shelves in August, creating a 2.1 percent climb in processed food prices and making staples like instant rice, soup, noodles and even gochujang more expensive.

Korean shoppers paid more for instant rice, soda and gochujang in August as prices rose on year for 24 of the 26 most commonly purchased processed foods.

Premade soups and stews posted the steepest increase at 39.2 percent, followed by cupbap — a popular Korean fast food that literally means “rice in a cup” — at 24.9 percent, gochujang at 19.8 percent, doenjang (fermented soybean paste) at 19.1 percent, soda at 16.8 percent and instant noodles at 16.1 percent, according to an August price trend report released Sunday by the Korea Consumer Agency's price information portal.

The product mix for soups and stews and for gochujang changed after a sample revision in January, however. On a like-for-like basis, prices rose 15.7 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Monthly figures show the factory price hikes reaching store shelves at supermarkets and convenience stores. Soda prices rose 6.7 percent from July, followed by instant rice at 5.7 percent, ketchup at 4.3 percent, curry at 4.1 percent and canned tuna at 3.9 percent.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage raised the factory price of Pepsi by 5 percent in late June, and Coca-Cola raised prices by 100 to 300 won (7 to 21 cents) starting in August. CJ CheilJedang announced in mid-July that it would raise the price of its Hetbahn instant rice by 12 percent, while Ottogi raised factory prices for its curry and ketchup products by an average of 6.1 percent.

The trend may continue. Processed food prices rose 2.1 percent on year in September, up from 1.5 percent in August, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. “This reflects factory price increases for some processed foods, such as bread and frozen foods,” an official from the ministry said.

Instant noodles, chicken and gimbap (seaweed rice roll) LIM JEONG-WON

There are also concerns about a domino effect, in which one company's price increase spreads to its competitors. “With core inflation recently trending upward in the mid-2 percent range, attention needs to be paid to the possibility that upward pressure on overall core inflation could intensify further as price increases spread to other items,” a Bank of Korea research team said in August.

The government plans to work with processed food makers to stagger the timing of price increases and expand discount promotions. In September, it pushed for discounts of up to 64 percent on 4,765 items, including ramyeon, as part of measures to stabilize living costs ahead of Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest holiday.

“Companies that had not fully reflected last year's rise in the exchange rate and this year's higher oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East appear to be raising prices one after another,” a government official said. “Even if they raise prices, we will continue to consult with the industry to keep increases to a minimum and expand the number of discounted items.”





BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



