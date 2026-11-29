Members of Posco's labor union hold placards and chant slogans during a rally outside the Posco Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 17, as labor and management remained at odds over wage negotiations. YONHAP

The deal includes a 2.6 percent increase in base pay, a one-time payment of 6.2 million won ($4,600) and improved benefits.

Unionized workers at steelmaker Posco have voted to accept the company's pay offer after five months of negotiations, the union said Saturday.

Union members approved a 2.6 percent increase in base pay, a one-off payment of 6.2 million won ($4,600) and improved benefits in a vote held Saturday.

The union had initially demanded a 7.1 percent increase in base pay, a performance bonus equivalent to 600 percent of base pay, 50 company shares per worker and a holiday bonus equivalent to 200 percent of base pay.

It also raised concerns over staffing shortages and aging facilities, saying they could increase the risk of workplace accidents.

Management's previous offer included a 2.5 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 5 million won.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 30, including a 2.6 percent increase in base pay and a one-off payment of 6 million won, after 31 rounds of negotiations since June.

Union members rejected the tentative deal on Nov. 7, seeking better terms.





Yonhap