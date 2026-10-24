Posco union plans indefinite strike in November as wage talks break down

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Hackers used Korean to coordinate potential PHP attack targeting banks, government, logistics: Report
A cybersecurity firm says attackers resembling North Korea's Lazarus group are preparing to exploit a global PHP vulnerability against critical infrastructure targets worldwide.
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Samsung's Lee Jae-yong pays tribute to late father on sixth death anniversary
Chairman Lee Jae-yong joined family and top executives at his late father’s grave as Samsung marks six years since Lee Kun-hee’s death.
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SK hynix pulls back from Solidigm IPO following shareholder opposition, regulatory pressure
The decision came after shareholders opposed the move, arguing that Solidigm's separate listing would deepen the "parent-company discount," in which the market value of a parent's stake in a subsidiary is not fully reflected in the parent's share price.
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A 300-kilometer trek for a 5 million won phone: Meet the first Korean buyers of the iPhone Duo
Despite a short launch-day line in Seoul, devoted buyers paid up to 5.09 million won ($3,841) for Apple’s first foldable.