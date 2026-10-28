Posco irons out HyREX commercialization at R&D Partnership Conference

Posco hosted the HyREX R&D Partnership Conference 2026 at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in North Gyeongsang on Oct. 19 and 20. POSCO

Posco hosted the HyREX R&D Partnership Conference to bolster collaboration with global partners and commercialize its hydrogen reduction ironmaking technology to reduce carbon emissions on Oct. 19 and 20.

Posco hosted the HyREX R&D Partnership Conference to bolster collaboration with global partners and commercialize its hydrogen reduction ironmaking technology to reduce carbon emissions on Oct. 19 and 20.

During the event, held at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center and the steelmaker’s factory in North Gyeongsang, Posco actively shared the development process of its technology while fostering technical exchanges and pursuing cooperation. Executives invited global firms and about 100 researchers from institutions such as JFE, Salzgitter, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue and Vale. Key delegates from Linde, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide, Siemens Energy and Newcastle University also joined.

Raw-material suppliers are assessing the viability of the HyREX process, while energy firms are spearheading hydrogen solutions. Research bodies, meanwhile, are focusing on key equipment technology, and steelmakers are building a road map to commercialize low-carbon ironmaking. Underlining this partnership, Posco signed a HyREX cooperation agreement in September with BHP, a global iron ore company, to support development and guide its commercial rollout.

At the conference, keynotes from Posco and interactive partner sessions focused on overcoming tech bottlenecks and technical hurdles that must be addressed on the path to commercialization.

Posco speakers outlined the Korean government’s strategic framework for the national HyREX research and development (R&D) initiative, centered on fluidized reduction technology. The company also discussed the progress of the pilot Electric Smelting Furnace (ESF), a core technology designed to melt direct reduced iron (DRI) into molten pig iron

Meanwhile, a partner session also highlighted decarbonization pathways for the steel industry, collaborative strategies and DRI electric smelting technology through methane pyrolysis and water electrolysis for green hydrogen.

Participants also toured key facilities at the Pohang steel sites, including the HyREX demonstration plant construction site, the Pilot ESF and the HyREX laboratory. The visits allowed attendees to see firsthand how HyREX has evolved from a theoretical concept into physical operational infrastructure.

Participants agreed that close cooperation across research institutions, steelmakers and energy firms is necessary to commercialize HyREX. Building on this conference, Posco is now actively ironing out technical challenges with its partners spanning raw material application, hydrogen utilization and equipment engineering.

Looking ahead, the steelmaker plans to keep its partners informed on R&D and demonstration progress and continue identifying new joint development agendas to advance low-carbon steelmaking.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]