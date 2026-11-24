The company expects the U.S. asset to strengthen its liquefied natural gas value chain and generate annual operating profit of 100 billion won ($74 million) through 2040.

Posco International, the trading arm of Posco Holdings, said Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of a U.S. shale gas field for $550 million as part of its growth strategy.

The shale gas asset, owned by Chord Energy and located in Pennsylvania's Appalachian region, holds reserves equivalent to 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said in a press release.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's energy business in the United States, in line with Posco Group's Triple Core growth strategy," Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa said. "It will help enhance profitability by generating synergies with the group's LNG value chain, spanning production to sales."

The company expects the shale gas asset to generate an average annual operating profit of 100 billion won ($74 million) through 2040 as it expands production.

Under its Triple Core strategy, Posco Group has been expanding its overseas energy resource investments, while also investing in a steel plant being built in the United States by Hyundai Motor Group and lithium resources in Argentina and Australia.





Yonhap