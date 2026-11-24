From left, Chord Energy CEO Michael Lou, Chord Energy CFO Richard Robuck, Posco International President Lee Kye-in and Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa pose for a photo following a signing ceremony marking the completion of Posco International's acquisition of Appalachian shale gas assets from U.S. energy company Chord Energy on Nov. 23 in Houston, Texas. POSCO INTERNATIONAL

Posco Group completed its purchase of a Pennsylvania shale gas field, targeting 100 billion won in annual operating profit through its North American LNG business.

Posco Group has completed its $550 million acquisition of a U.S. shale gas field, securing a new business expected to generate about 100 billion won ($74 million) in operating profit a year.

Posco International, the group's trading and energy arm, said it finalized the purchase of U.S. oil and gas producer Chord Energy's entire stake in an Appalachian shale gas field in Pennsylvania on Monday. Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa and top executives from both companies attended the signing ceremony in Houston, Texas, on the same day.

The deal closed about two months after the two companies signed a definitive agreement on Sept. 14.

The acquisition gives Posco Group a new growth engine in energy resources. The group has been pursuing a “Triple-Core” strategy that focuses on securing strategic resources and energy resources in addition to industrial resources such as steel. In industrial resources, it began building a steel mill in Louisiana with Hyundai Motor Group this year. In strategic resources, it secured additional rights to a lithium brine lake in Argentina and a lithium mine in Australia.

“This acquisition is the result of securing energy resources overseas under the Triple-Core strategy and an important milestone in the growth of our North American energy business,” Chang said. “Through synergy with the liquefied natural gas [LNG] value chain that Posco Group has built, from production to transportation, trading and sales, we will be able to further strengthen profitability.”

The newly acquired field produces about 1 million tons of gas a year in LNG-equivalent terms. Under the deal, a local operator handles production, drilling and permitting, while Posco International receives gas in proportion to its stake and sells it directly.

Posco International expects the field, along with additional development of production wells, to generate an average annual operating profit of 100 billion won. Posco Group also plans to explore selling gas produced in the United States on the global market.





BY NAM YOON-SEO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



