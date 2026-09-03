Porsche Korea expands role to oversee Asia, Middle East markets

Porsche Korea CEO Matthias Busse will oversee overseas and emerging markets as the automaker streamlines its global sales organization.

Porsche Korea will expand its mandate to oversee sales across Asia and the Middle East, as the German luxury automaker restructures its global organization in light of Korea's explosive market growth.

Porsche Korea CEO Matthias Busse will lead the Overseas & Emerging Markets region, encompassing Asian markets including Korea, Japan and the Middle East, under a global reorganization Porsche announced Thursday. The changes take effect October 1.

Under the overhaul, Porsche's five-region global sales structure will be reduced to four. Germany, the company's home market, will be folded into the European region, while North, Central and South American operations will merge into a single Americas region. China will remain a stand-alone region.

Busse, who took over as Porsche Korea CEO in October 2024, brings more than 25 years of automotive industry experience, having previously led Porsche's Taiwan unit and Porsche Retail Hamburg. Under his leadership, Porsche Korea's sales jumped 30 percent to 10,746 vehicles in 2025, up roughly 30 percent from the previous year. It was only the second time the brand has topped 10,000 annual sales in Korea since its launch.

Electrified models made up 66 percent of sales in the first half of this year.

Among Porsche's eight emerging markets, Korea's share climbed from 14 percent in 2018 to 19 percent in 2025. Last year, Korea ranked as Porsche's fifth-largest market globally, with the Taycan posting the second-highest sales of any market worldwide.

Porsche in March unveiled the all-electric Cayenne Electric SUV in Korea, marking the model's first appearance in Northeast Asia following its global debut in January.

“By restructuring, we are strengthening the regions’ autonomy, speeding up decision-making, and creating the conditions to implement our strategy even more consistently worldwide,” says Matthias Becker, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]























