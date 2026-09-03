Porsche Korea expands role to oversee Asia, Middle East markets

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Hyundai Mobis opens first European EV power system plant in Slovakia
The facility in Novaky in the Trencin Region will produce stators, inverters and other core electric motor components, with an annual capacity of 280,000 Power Electric systems, enough for 280,000 EVs.
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Nearly 40 million accounts compromised in Tving hack, investigation finds
The Science Ministry announced the results of a three-month joint probe of the data breach reported on June 1.
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Twosome Place brews up U.S. market entrance with branch opening in October
The cafe chain will open its first store in Alexandria, Virginia, before expanding to more locations in the greater Washington area.
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Kepco proposes 25 trillion won electricity bill prepayment system to Samsung, SK hynix
According to industry sources, the funds would be used to build power grids for semiconductor clusters nationwide.