Population mobility down 10% in September to lowest level in 53 yrs

Read more
-
Foreign currency deposits rise hit record high
Korea's foreign currency deposits rose to a record $154.7 billion in September, led by a surge in U.S. dollar savings from exporters and brokerage funds.
-
Births up 13% in August to mark 26th straight month of increase
A total of 23,703 babies were born in August, up from 20,983 a year earlier. This marked the highest figure for any August since 2019.
-
Firms to be required to deposit severance funds starting in 2028
Businesses with 100 or more employees would have to place severance funds with outside financial institutions from 2028, expanding to all firms by 2030.
-
Korea to lift hoarding bans on urea, medical goods as supplies stabilize
The government will end restrictions on stockpiling urea and medical supplies as inventories remain stable after Iran war-related supply concerns.