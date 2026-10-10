Police add personnel to team investigating cyberattacks against financial institutions

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Battery ETFs surge as AI data centers fuel ESS optimism
Eight of Korea’s 10 best-performing ETFs this month tracked secondary battery companies, as investors bet on energy storage demand from AI data centers.
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Korean cosmetics stocks surge as entertainment shares face steep losses this year
Cosmetics makers led gains on the Korea Exchange, while K-pop and content companies suffered the market's sharpest industry decline.
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A U.S.-China AI hotline could provide a vital safety net
A bilateral emergency channel could become a practical first step toward containing AI accidents as global regulation remains out of reach.
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Heritage agency under fire for failing to spot China's Unesco push for Korean site
China's Jilin Province has prepared a Unesco bid for Balhae sites, drawing criticism over Korea's heritage agency's delayed response.