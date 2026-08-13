'Please slow down': Homeplus stores are bustling again after monthlong shutdown, but uncertainty lingers

Many shoppers eagerly returned as Homeplus resumed operations, but supply shortages and concerns of financial instability loomed over the crowds.

News Team
Published Modified
(서울=뉴스1) 김성진 기자 = 임시 휴업에 들어갔던 홈플러스 67개 점포가 정식으로 재개장한 13일 서울 강서구 홈플러스 강서점을 찾은 시민들이 입장하고 있다. 2026.8.13/뉴스1
Shoppers enter a Homeplus store in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores that had temporarily suspended operations officially reopened.

Homeplus reopened its doors Thursday, exactly one month after suspending operations at 67 stores nationwide on July 13 due to a shortage of operating funds.

Residents living near Homeplus stores lined up to enter as soon as doors opened at 10 a.m. following news that operations would resume.

In fact, Homeplus branches in Gangseo, Hapjeong in western Seoul and Geumcheon in southern Seoul were packed with shoppers Thursday.

Related Article

“The nearby Gayang branch closed last year, and when this store suspended operations too, it became difficult to shop for groceries,” said Choo Tae-hwan, a shopper at the Homeplus Gangseo branch in western Seoul.

“Homeplus is the only large supermarket around here, so I hope it stays open for local residents.”

At the Geumcheon branch, dozens of customers streamed in as soon as the doors opened. Employees could be heard repeatedly calling out, “Please slow down.”

홈플러스 재개장. 계산 대기 인파 (서울=연합뉴스) 이진욱 기자 = 임시휴업에 들어갔던 홈플러스 67개 점포가 정식으로 재개장한 13일 서울 시내 한 홈플러스 매장에서 시민들이 물품을 구입한 뒤 계산을 위해 대기하고 있다. 2026.8.13 cityboy@yna.co.kr/2026-08-13 14:32:29/
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Homeplus store in Seoul on Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores that had temporarily suspended operations officially reopen.

At the meat section, where discounted items were on sale, some shoppers loaded five or six packs of meat into their carts, while chicken at the deli counter sold out within 10 minutes.

“I came as soon as the store opened and managed to get two packs of beef,” said Kim Moo-yeol, who lives in Doksan-dong, Geumcheon District, in southern Seoul.

While customers returned in large numbers, empty shelves throughout the stores showed that operations had yet to fully return to normal.

At the Gangseo branch, numerous shelves had one or two rows left empty. In the condiment section, only a single line of containers of gochujang was displayed along the front row where they were most visible.

The store had no wine left in stock, while the refrigerator normally stocked with makgeolli (Korean rice wine) was empty and its lights were turned off.

13일 홈플러스 합정점 매대. 왼쪽은 즉석밥을 판매하던 공간이지만, 플라스틱 용기를 판매하고 있다. 오른쪽은 '면류' 코너에서 장난감을 팔고 있다. 강보현 기자
Plastic containers are displayed in an area previously used for instant rice, left, while toys are displayed in the noodle section, right, at the Homeplus Hapjeong branch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 13.
(왼쪽 위부터 시계 방향으로) 고추장 통이 앞쪽 한 줄만 진열돼 있다. 채우지 못한 아래쪽 매대가 텅 빈 모습. 건강기능식품 코너를 운영하지 못해 가벽 뒤로 밀어넣은 모습. 와인은 재고가 부족해 바구니를 채우지 못했다. 강보현 기자
Clockwise from top left: Containers of gochujang (red chili paste) are displayed only along the front row of a shelf at the Homeplus Gangseo branch in Gangseo District, western Seoul; Lower shelves are empty because of a lack of available products; The health supplement section has been moved behind a temporary partition because it cannot be operated; The wine section remains empty due to a shortage of inventory.

The Hapjeong branch had reduced its retail space by half, installing a temporary partition and rearranging the store around products that were available for sale. As a result, plastic containers were displayed in an area labeled for instant rice brand Hetbahn, while toys occupied shelves labeled for noodles.

“I came here with high expectations, but I’m really disappointed because there’s hardly anything to buy,” said a Hapjeong-dong resident surnamed Lee.

(서울=뉴스1) 김성진 기자 = 임시 휴업에 들어갔던 홈플러스 67개 점포가 정식으로 재개장한 13일 서울 강서구 홈플러스 강서점에서 직원이 오픈 준비를 하고 있다. 2026.8.13/뉴스1
An employee prepares for opening at a Homeplus store in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores that had temporarily suspended operations officially reopened.
(대구=뉴스1) 공정식 기자 = 홈플러스 전국 67개 점포가 영업을 재개한 13일 대구 달서구 홈플러스 성서점이 시민들로 붐비고 있다. 2026.8.13/뉴스1
A Homeplus store in Dalseo District, Daegu, is crowded with shoppers on Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores nationwide resume operations.

Employees also remained worried about their future.

“A lot of people I worked with left during restructuring over the past month, and there are no guarantees for those of us who remain either,” one Homeplus employee said.

Another employee, who said they had been hastily reassigned from the online services division, described confusion at the stores.

“We’re so short-staffed that I’ve been sent to work in the fruit section,” the employee said.

Merchants operating businesses inside Homeplus stores are also growing increasingly concerned.

“Homeplus hasn’t paid maintenance fees since May, so the electricity and air conditioning aren’t working, and when something like a sewer pipe breaks, we have to somehow pay for repairs out of our own pockets,” said a merchant surnamed Lee who runs a business inside the Homeplus World Cup branch in Mapo District, western Seoul.

(대구=뉴스1) 공정식 기자 = 홈플러스 전국 67개 점포가 영업을 재개한 13일 대구 달서구 홈플러스 성서점 앞에서 마트노조 대구경북본부, 더불어민주당 대구시당, 진보당 대구시당, 민주노총 대구본부, 홈플러스 성서점 입점업주 비대위 관계자들이 홈플러스 정상화 촉구 기자회견 및 장보기 캠페인을 벌이고 있다. 2026.8.13/뉴스1
Representatives of the Daegu-North Gyeongsang branch of the mart workers’ union, the Democratic Party’s Daegu chapter, the Jinbo Party’s Daegu chapter, the Daegu branch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and an emergency committee representing businesses operating inside the Homeplus Seongseo branch hold a press conference calling for the normalization of Homeplus operations and stage a shopping campaign outside the store in Dalseo District, Daegu, on Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores nationwide resumed operations.

Politicians also joined efforts to support the retailer Thursday.

The Democratic Party, Rebuilding Korea Party, Jinbo Party, Social Democratic Party and a joint committee formed to address the Homeplus crisis held a press conference at the Gangseo branch under the slogan “Let’s Save Our Neighborhood Homeplus” before shopping together at the store.

Homeplus, however, continues to face an uncertain future.

The retailer was able to resume operations after the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved 200 billion won ($140 million) in emergency operating funds provided by Meritz Financial Group, but Homeplus still owes food suppliers more than 200 billion won in unpaid settlements.

“It’s difficult to supply as much as we used to,” a source from the food industry said. “We’re only supplying goods worth the amount that has been paid in advance.”

홈플러스가 재개점한 13일, 강서점에서 장을 본 고객들이 계산을 위해 줄을 서고 있다. 강보현 기자
Shoppers line up to pay for their purchases at a Homeplus store in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 13 as the retailer resumes operations.
(대구=뉴스1) 공정식 기자 = 홈플러스 전국 67개 점포가 영업을 재개한 13일 대구 달서구 홈플러스 성서점이 시민들로 붐비고 있다. 2026.8.13/뉴스1
A Homeplus store in Dalseo District, Daegu, is crowded with shoppers Aug. 13, as 67 Homeplus stores across the country resume operations.

Creditors, shareholders and other stakeholders are scheduled to vote on the company’s rehabilitation plan on Sept. 2.

Homeplus must demonstrate its ability to recover and secure the necessary approval from stakeholders before Sept. 4, the court’s deadline for approval of the rehabilitation plan.


BY KANG BO-HYUN, NOH YU-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.


business supermarket industry rehabilitation homeplus

Read more

See more articles