Demand for PS5 consoles and secondhand listings has surged in Korea as gamers prepare for Thursday’s long-awaited GTA VI launch.

Korean gamers are snapping up PlayStation 5 consoles ahead of Thursday’s release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Stores have sold out, and secondhand console trades have nearly doubled from a year earlier.

“PS5s have been out of stock for a long time because of GTA VI,” a clerk at an authorized PlayStation store in Seoul said last Wednesday. “The best you can do is wait to win a draw at an online shopping mall.”

The store, PlayShop, is on the third floor of I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and sells only PlayStation products. A “sold out” sign hung on its console display.

An advertisement for Grand Theft Auto VI is seen at the PlayShop, an authorized PlayStation store at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on the evening of Nov. 11. OH HYEON-WOO

“I was using a PS4 and tried to switch to a new console, the PS5 Pro, because of GTA VI, but everything is sold out,” said a shopper surnamed Han, who lives in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. “Even used ones are expensive, so I am just waiting for the restocking date.”

The PS5 first went on sale in 2020, yet the console is suddenly hard to find.

GTA VI, developed by Scottish studio Rockstar North and published by New York-based Rockstar Games, goes on sale worldwide on Thursday. The series, a flagship of the open-world genre, recreates U.S. cities in a virtual space where players can do almost anything. Players can fly fighter jets and helicopters and wield all kinds of guns, and that freedom has made the series one of the world’s most popular game franchises.

Only 14 customers come and go over 30 minutes at PlayShop, an authorized PlayStation store at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on the evening of Nov. 11. OH HYEON-WOO

The series has sold more than 460 million copies since the first Grand Theft Auto came out in 1997. GTA VI’s predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold nearly 235 million copies, according to Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive. The 13-year wait for a sequel explains the attention.

Digital preorders for GTA VI on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S topped 12 million copies, worth more than $1 billion, as of Friday, according to market tracker Sensor Tower.

A PlayStation 5 Pro display stands at PlayShop, an authorized PlayStation store at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. A clerk said the console has been sold out since September. OH HYEON-WOO

Fans overseas are counting down the days. Computer peripherals maker Logitech is giving its roughly 7,000 employees a paid day off to play video games, a perk timed to the release. Japanese game developer Pocketpair, maker of video game Palworld, is giving its staff five days off starting on the release day.

Requests for time off on Thursday in the United States are about 13 percent higher than on comparable days in previous years, U.S. human resources software company BambooHR said.

Jason and Lucia, the game’s lead characters, drive through Vice City, its version of Miami, in Grand Theft Auto VI, which goes on sale worldwide on Nov. 19. ROCKSTAR GAMES

Korean fans are just as eager. Users of PS5 and Friends, an online community with 350,000 members, have been posting messages such as, “I replaced my TV to enjoy GTA VI and took a day off on the release date.”

“The growing number of people in their 20s and 30s who play console games has also raised expectations for GTA VI in Korea,” Lim Sang-hoon, CEO of gaming news outlet ThisIsGame, said.

Consoles, however, are hard to come by. Rockstar optimized the game for the latest consoles, such as the PS5 and the Xbox Series S, and the game does not run on the older PS4.

The PS5 Pro, the console's most powerful version, has been sold out day after day as a result. Its list price is 1,298,000 won ($970), but some online shops have sold it for as high as 1.83 million won, and some sell it only through draws.

A customer is seen at the PlayShop, an authorized PlayStation store at I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on the evening of Nov. 11. OH HYEON-WOO

“I have been a GTA fan since elementary school, so I made buying a PS5 my priority,” said a buyer who recently won a draw for the console. “I spent more than 400,000 won replacing my monitor and speakers to enjoy the game properly.”

Tight component supply is another reason for the shortage. Memory chips and graphics processing units meant for consoles are being allocated to data centers first, disrupting production.

More buyers are turning to the secondhand market. Completed PS5 transactions on Danggeun, a neighborhood-based resale app, rose 97 percent in October from a year earlier.





BY OH HYEON-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



