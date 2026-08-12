Picture-perfect preservation

Photos of vegetables sit on display at a stall in Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in western Seoul on Aug. 12.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
Photos of vegetables sit on display at a stall in Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in western Seoul on Aug. 12. To keep produce from spoiling in the summer heat, vendors are storing perishable items in refrigerators and displaying photographs in their place.

Photos of vegetables sit on display at a stall in Mapo Agricultural and Marine Products Market in western Seoul on Aug. 12. To keep produce from spoiling in the summer heat, vendors are storing perishable items in refrigerators and displaying photographs in their place.

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