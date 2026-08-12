Picture-perfect preservation

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Fire truck fleet mobilized
Fire engines nationwide were sent to South Gyeongsang to supply water amid a prolonged heat wave and worsening shortages.
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Mirae Asset posts over 1 trillion won in net profit for second straight quarter in industry first
Net profit rose 90.2 percent compared to the first three months of the year, while the firm came in third in terms of net profit in the first half of the year.
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Curdling cream supply
A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12.
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At Hyundai, AI is now cutting working time by as much as 90 percent
The company’s internally developed H Chat Pro grants secure access to multiple generative models that have streamlined research and office work.