Petrochemical sector merger plan conditionally approved under gov’t-led restructuring

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Genesis GV90 debuts with coach doors, swivel seats
Genesis unveiled its largest electric SUV yet, pairing coach doors and rotating seats with a 500-kilometer (310-mile) range and record-setting EV power.
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Baemin reviews controversial apartment access rules amid rider complaints
The delivery app is collecting rider reports on apartment entry restrictions, from ID checks to motorcycle bans.
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It’s a dog’s life — and a luxurious one at that in Korea
Korean pet owners are driving demand for luxury carriers, designer raincoats and premium health-focused pet food.
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How hard can it be? DIY auto repairs shift into top gear as garage prices soar.
The high prices of service garages combined with easy accessibility to maintenance tutorials are putting drivers in the mechanic's seat.