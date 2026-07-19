Per capita GDP estimated to reach $39,000 this year in sharpest growth in 5 years

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Lee calls for increasing agricultural subsidies to protect food security, ensure farmers' livelihoods
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea should raise agricultural subsidies to strengthen food security and protect farmers' livelihoods.
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Lee's approval rating edges down for second consecutive week: Poll
Economic concerns, including the continued weakness of the local currency and his real estate policy, were among the main reasons cited by those who viewed President Lee Jae Myung unfavorably.
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Lee urges stronger safeguards against privacy breaches, deepfake crimes
During a policy briefing, President Lee Jae Myung stressed that protecting personal information would be one of the government's key tasks in the AI era and addressed concerns about regional development projects.
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When taxes become political, democracy suffers (KOR)
Korea's high, uneven tax burden and politicized policy debates are weakening democratic consent.