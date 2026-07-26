Pension funds turn to net buyers on Kospi in July for first time this year

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Kospi plummets nearly 6% amid escalating Middle East tensions
Stocks suffered their steepest drop in days as escalating Middle East tensions and chip-sector concerns drove broad foreign and institutional selling.
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The house always wins: Asset managers collect tens of billions in fees on leveraged chip ETFs
Surcharges for management, trusts, administration and more mean that asset managers will always profit from the leveraged ETF scramble, regardless of whether investors win or lose.
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Kospi, Kosdaq trigger sell-side curbs as stock market plunge continues
Program sell orders were briefly suspended on both benchmarks Friday after futures and key indexes fell sharply enough to trigger market sidecars.
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Cash deposit requirement for leveraged single-stock ETFs to be raised earlier than planned
Korea will raise the minimum cash deposit for single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to 30 million won on July 31, ahead of schedule.