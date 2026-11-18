Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, left, presents the grand prize to Pearl Abyss's “Crimson Desert” at the 2026 Korea Game Awards held at Bexco in Busan on Nov. 18. MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM

The open world adventure game, which took seven years to develop, won the presidential grand prize, the global game award and six other honors.

Pearl Abyss's “Crimson Desert” won the grand prize at the 2026 Korea Game Awards, capping off seven years of development.

The game developer received the grand prize, the presidential award, along with 15 million won ($11,260) in prize money for the open world adventure game at the awards ceremony held at Bexco in Busan on Wednesday.

It was Pearl Abyss's first grand prize since 2018, when it won the top honor for “Black Desert Mobile.”

The Korea Game Awards, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is the country's largest gaming awards ceremony. Twelve titles, including “Crimson Desert” and NC's “Aion 2,” were nominated for this year's main awards.

Pearl Abyss swept eight awards at Wednesday's ceremony, including the grand prize. The company won all four technical achievement awards, covering planning and scenario, sound, graphics and character design. It also won the global game award, which recognizes Korean games that have performed well in overseas markets.

Jo Yong-hyun, executive director at Pearl Abyss who served as development producer for “Crimson Desert,” received the outstanding developer award. Voice actor Lee Hyun, who portrayed the game's protagonist Kliff, won the popular voice actor award.

A poster for Pearl Abyss' video game “Crimson Desert” SCREEN CAPTURE

Separately, Pearl Abyss also won the PC Game of the Year award at the 2026 Golden Joystick Awards in Britain on Nov. 11.

“Crimson Desert,” released in March after seven years of development, was built using Pearl Abyss's proprietary BlackSpace game engine.

The game sold 2 million copies on its first day of release and reached cumulative sales of 6 million copies within 83 days. Cumulative revenue from game sales exceeded $420 million, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

“We developed the game with the sole aim of giving players an unforgettable experience, and it is an honor to know that we were able to convey even a little of that vision,” Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young said.





BY OH HYEON-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



