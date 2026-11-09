Pay by the day, lease by the month: Phone makers get flexible as chip costs climb

Shoppers wait in line at the Apple Flagship Store in midtown Manhattan to purchase the new iPhone Duo on Oct. 23. UPI/YONHAP

Samsung, Apple and others are expanding installment, leasing and trade-in plans as AI-driven chip costs make smartphones harder to afford outright.

Smartphone makers are letting customers pay by the day, lease by the month and trade phones back for cash in the hope that smaller payments will get consumers to open their wallets. Such programs are expected to multiply as “chipflation,” the surge in memory chip prices driven by the AI boom, keeps pushing handset prices higher.

Samsung Electronics ranked No. 1 in Africa’s smartphone market by revenue in the first quarter of this year and by both revenue and unit sales in the second, according to market research firm TechInsights. The first quarter result was Samsung’s first time leading revenue on the continent, TechInsights said.

Installment plans tailored to local incomes are behind the gains. Programs that let customers pay daily or weekly accounted for 46 percent of Samsung’s smartphone revenue in Africa this year, Samsung said.







Buyers make a small down payment and pay off the rest through mobile money, phone-based payment accounts. The daily and weekly schedules match how many consumers in the region are paid. Samsung first introduced the plans in Kenya in 2020 and offered them in nine African countries as of the third quarter.

Africa’s overall smartphone unit sales fell 16.6 percent on year in the second quarter, but Samsung’s rose 34.8 percent, TechInsights data showed.

“Sales of Galaxy S and Z series phones in Africa rose 20 percent on year this year,” a Samsung Electronics representative said. “As upfront costs came down, sales of premium products grew, not just the budget Galaxy A series.”

A screen capture of Apple’s website shows the Apple Upgrade program, which lets customers in the United States lease an iPhone for a monthly fee through Klarna. SCREEN CAPTURE

Apple has turned to leasing in the United States. It launched the Apple Upgrade program with fintech company Klarna in July.

Customers pay a monthly fee for the length of the lease, then return the iPhone or trade it in for a new one. Those who want to keep the phone pay off the rest of its price. Leasing a base iPhone 18 Pro costs $34.99 a month on a 24-month contract. Some MacBook, iPad and Apple Watch models are also available.

Apple rolled out the program weeks after raising prices on Macs, iPads and other devices because of the memory shortage, Bloomberg reported. The monthly payments are meant to lift sales, according to Bloomberg.

Models introduce Samsung Electronics’ New Galaxy AI Subscription Club on July 26. Subscribers can return their phones for up to half the launch price. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Trade-in programs, which give customers cash or credit for their used phones, are popular in Korea. Samsung’s New Galaxy AI Subscription Club, launched in January last year, is open to buyers of unlocked phones. Subscribers pay a monthly fee and, after a set period, can return the phone for up to half its Samsung.com launch price if it meets the program’s conditions.

The 256-gigabyte Galaxy S26 FE, for example, lists at 1,045,000 won ($780). A subscriber who keeps it for a year pays 6,900 won a month and can get back as much as 522,500 won, half the list price, depending on the phone’s condition.

Apple runs a similar program, Apple Trade In, which lets customers put the value of an old device toward a new iPhone.

“Trade-in rewards for used phones encourage people to replace their devices, and they also help companies secure phones they can refurbish and resell,” an electronics industry source said.

Smartphone makers are searching for ways to lower the barrier to buying as chipflation drives up device prices. The IT industry expects replacement cycles to keep lengthening as higher prices weigh on consumers.

Market research firm Omdia forecasts global smartphone shipments to fall 0.9 percent next year, while the average selling price rises from $594 this year to $624. Manufacturers are likely to expand installment plans, trade-in programs and bundled offers, according to Omdia.





BY KIM IN-KYOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





