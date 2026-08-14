Paris Baguette joins bakery chains, raises prices on 127 items

Korea's largest bakery chain will lift prices by an average of 5 percent on Aug. 25, joining rivals hit by rising ingredient costs.

Paris Baguette — Korea's largest bakery chain in terms of sales and number of stores — will raise prices on more than 100 products by an average of 5 percent.

The price hike will take effect on Aug. 25 for a total of 127 products: 86 for bread products and 41 for cakes and desserts.

Among major items, a loaf of Sangmijong Fresh Bread (translated) will rise 5.1 percent from 3,900 won ($2.80) to 4,100 won, while the brand's castellas will increase 4.2 percent from 2,400 won to 2,500 won. The My No. 1 Cake (translated) will rise 2.9 percent from 35,000 won to 36,000 won.

The increase marks Paris Baguette’s first price hike in a year and a half, since February last year.

“It was inevitable to adjust prices due to rising ingredient costs and other expenses,” the bakery chain said.

Samlip will also raise prices on around 50 bread products by an average of 9 percent starting Sept. 1. Based on convenience store prices, its Full Moon Cake will increase from 1,800 won to 2,000 won, while its Hershey’s Chocolate Sand will rise from 2,200 won to 2,400 won.

A Dunkin location in Seoul YONHAP

Dunkin, operated by BR Korea, already raised prices on 39 doughnut products by an average of 6.5 percent on Aug. 2. Its Famous Glazed and Cacao Honey Dip rose from 1,700 won to 1,900 won, while the Cream Brûlée Donut increased from 4,100 won to 4,200 won.

Tous les Jours, the bakery chain operated by CJ Foodville, also raised retail prices on 76 products including breads and cakes by an average of 8.2 percent, starting July 31. A loaf of its Daily Milk Bread (translated) increased by 200 won, while one of its egg, ham and cheese toast products rose by 300 won.

CJ Foodville cited higher global prices for ingredients like eggs, wheat, raw sugar and palm oil, along with increased packaging costs such as naphtha and other expenses stemming from higher exchange rates and oil prices, as major reasons for the increases.





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]