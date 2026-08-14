Paris Baguette joins bakery chains, raises prices on 127 items

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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.
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Bill Gates courts Korea Inc. for TerraPower's Wyoming nuclear project
Other Korean shipbuilding and machinery companies also plan to strengthen their partnerships with TerraPower, a U.S.-based small modular reactor (SMR) developer.
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Greenlit by the FDA, yet too cheap to stay? Korea’s penny stock rule puts biotech firms on edge.
New delisting standards are pushing biotech firms with approved drugs and sizable assets but low valuations toward reverse stock splits.
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LG, Nvidia to jointly develop humanoid robot for 2027 unveiling
The humanoid robots will run on Nvidia's onboard computing platform and be built using its open humanoid foundation model and robotics safety system. LG will supply actuators, sensors and batteries.