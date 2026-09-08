Paik's Dabang Coffee to enter Taiwan next year 

The Born Korea CEO Paik Jong-won, center, is seen posing with officials from its Taiwanese partner company after signing a 10-year master franchise agreement on Aug. 29. THE BORN KOREA

Food franchise operator The Born Korea signed an agreement with a local partner to launch its coffee chain in Taiwan in 2027, and is aiming for more than 150 outlets within five years.

Food franchise operator The Born Korea said Tuesday it will enter Taiwan with its coffee brand, Paik's Dabang Coffee, in the first half of next year as part of its global expansion strategy.

The Born Korea recently signed a 10-year master franchise agreement with a Taiwanese company to open 10 outlets in 2027 and expand the network to more than 150 outlets within the first five years, the company said in a press release.

The company did not disclose the name of its local partner at the latter's request.

A master franchise agreement allows a master franchisee not only to open franchise units within a specified area but also to subfranchise them to third parties.

In addition to Paik's Dabang Coffee outlets currently operating in Japan, Singapore and the Philippines, the company plans to enter China, India and the United States next year.

The Born Korea operates 21 food and beverage franchise brands, including Paik's Coffee, Paik's Bakery, Paik's Noodle and Hanshin Pocha. The brands have 2,984 outlets in Korea and 129 overseas outlets in 13 countries.





Yonhap