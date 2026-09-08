Paik's Dabang Coffee to enter Taiwan next year 

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HD Hyundai, Philippine defense chief discuss expanding shipbuilding, defense cooperation
The Korean shipbuilder and Manila's defense chief discussed expanding cooperation around the Subic shipyard, naval modernization and future frigate projects.
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Sweet, stretchy and chewy: The texture taking over Korea's desserts
From butter tteok (rice cake) to chewy ice cream, stretchy textures are driving Korea's latest dessert boom.
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Old Teslas now cost more than new ones as FSD shakes up Korea’s used car market
U.S.-built Teslas eligible for Full Self-Driving are commanding premiums over newer Chinese-made models that were shut out of the software rollout.
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Samsung widens global DRAM lead as AI demand lifts market
Samsung captured 39.4 percent of global DRAM revenue in the second quarter as the market climbed 59.5 percent.