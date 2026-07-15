Packing a price punch

Read more
-
Stepping into Seoul's abandoned subway spaces: The ghostly remnants of national upheavals
Scattered throughout the capital's labyrinthine network hide platforms and concourses largely closed off to the public, tracing history that never came to be.
-
Constitution Day display
A media art display at Gwanghwamun Square highlights Constitution Day ahead of its restored status as a public holiday for the first time in 18 years.
-
Legends never log off: LCK teases LoL match that sees veteran players return to classic rift
Riot Games will stage a special League of Legends event in Seoul featuring veteran players to celebrate the launch of LoL Classic.
-
Seoul gov't launches thousands of summer programs at museums, libraries and parks
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is running various programs, including nighttime ecological tours, water activities and performances, at cultural facilities and major parks in July and August.