Packing a price punch

Otoki announced that it will raise its factory prices on a range of products, from packs of curry to glass noodles and ketchup.

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Shelves stocked with Ottogi food products in a Seoul supermarket aisle.
Otoki products are displayed on shelves at a supermarket in Seoul on July 14. The food maker said it will raise factory prices for 29 products, including curry, glass noodles, ketchup and pepper, from July 16 due to higher raw material and packaging costs. Average price increases by category will be 17 percent for pepper products, 10 percent for glass noodles, and 6.1 percent each for curry and ketchup products.

Otoki products are displayed on shelves at a supermarket in Seoul on July 14. The food maker said it will raise factory prices for 29 products, including curry, glass noodles, ketchup and pepper, from July 16 due to higher raw material and packaging costs. Average price increases by category will be 17 percent for pepper products, 10 percent for glass noodles, and 6.1 percent each for curry and ketchup products.

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