Online shopping sales up 4.1% in September on automobiles, food delivery services

Workers sort delivery boxes at a logistics center in Seoul on Sept. 11. YONHAP

Online shopping transactions stood at 24.97 trillion won ($18.5 billion) in September, up 975.8 billion won from a year earlier.

Online shopping sales in Korea rose 4.1 percent in September from a year earlier due to stronger demand for automobiles and related products, government data showed on Monday.

Online shopping transactions stood at 24.97 trillion won ($18.5 billion) in September, up 975.8 billion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The latest findings showed that spending on automobiles and related products jumped 30.9 percent on year to 1.27 trillion won.

Money spent on food delivery services also rose 4 percent to 3.78 trillion won, and spending on cosmetic products increased a sharp 12.2 percent to 1.29 trillion won.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 19.08 trillion won in September. They accounted for 76.4 percent of total sales, up 1 percentage point from a year earlier.





Yonhap