Online shopping sales up 4.1% in September on automobiles, food delivery services

Online shopping transactions stood at 24.97 trillion won ($18.5 billion) in September, up 975.8 billion won from a year earlier.

Published
추석 앞둔 택배 물류센터 (서울=연합뉴스) 임화영 기자 = 2026년 추석 명절 우편물 특별소통기간을 앞둔 11일 서울 광진구 동서울우편물류센터에서 작업자들이 분주하게 택배 분류 작업을 하고 있다. 2026.9.11 hwayoung7@yna.co.kr/2026-09-11 06:57:30/
Workers sort delivery boxes at a logistics center in Seoul on Sept. 11.

Online shopping sales in Korea rose 4.1 percent in September from a year earlier due to stronger demand for automobiles and related products, government data showed on Monday.

Online shopping transactions stood at 24.97 trillion won ($18.5 billion) in September, up 975.8 billion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The latest findings showed that spending on automobiles and related products jumped 30.9 percent on year to 1.27 trillion won.

Related Article

Money spent on food delivery services also rose 4 percent to 3.78 trillion won, and spending on cosmetic products increased a sharp 12.2 percent to 1.29 trillion won.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 19.08 trillion won in September. They accounted for 76.4 percent of total sales, up 1 percentage point from a year earlier.


Yonhap

e-commerce food delivery industry online shopping business

Read more

See more articles